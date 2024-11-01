Military Space News
IRAQ WARS
 What lies ahead in Iraq: the hard task of forming a government

What lies ahead in Iraq: the hard task of forming a government

By Roba EL HUSSEINI
 Baghdad (AFP) Nov 13, 2025

Following Iraq's parliamentary election this week, the complex and often lengthy task of choosing the country's next leader is set to begin.

Incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani claimed victory for his coalition after preliminary results showed it was the largest bloc -- though it still falls short of the majority needed to form a government.

Sudani now faces the tough quest of securing support from other parties, mostly from the Shiite majority, in his bid for a second term.

With no single bloc dominating the next parliament, key parties could spend weeks or even months negotiating alliances to build the largest bloc and nominate the next premier.

Sudani was brought to power in 2022 by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite factions with varying links to Iran.

While preliminary vote counts for each list by province were released, seat allocations in parliament will not be announced until later.

By convention in Iraq, a Shiite Muslim holds the post of prime minister and a Sunni that of parliament speaker, while the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

- How is the government formed? -

Naming a premier and forming a government has often proven to be an arduous task involving protracted political wrangling.

In previous parliaments, Shiite majority parties have struck compromises to work together and form a government, and the main contenders often find themselves sidelined.

Seats are used as bargaining chips, and newly-elected lawmakers can switch sides.

With an outright majority almost impossible to achieve by any single list -- as was the case in this week's vote -- the next premier will be selected by whichever coalition can gather enough allies to become the biggest bloc.

Since voting began two years after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, only one premier, Nuri al-Maliki, has served for two terms (2006-2014).

- What are the possible outcomes? -

Currently, no serious candidates have emerged except for Sudani -- though he himself was a relative unknown prior to his nomination.

A senior politician told AFP last month that the Coordination Framework is divided over supporting Sudani, with Maliki seemingly poised to oppose a second term for the incumbent.

Long-term powerbrokers, including from the Coordination Framework, worry that Sudani has amassed too much power during his first term, making some reluctant to allow him to keep his seat.

Sudani has also faced allegations that members of his office were responsible for wiretapping the phones of politicians.

A source within a main party in the Coordination Framework told AFP that the alliance had previously agreed to reunite and create the largest bloc.

"They will name the next premier and participate in choosing the parliament speaker, his deputies and the president," the source said.

- What happened after previous votes? -

In the 2010 election, former premier Iyad Allawi's bloc won most seats, 91, closely followed by Maliki's alliance, which won 89.

After months of bickering, political leaders stuck a deal and Maliki was reappointed for another term despite coming second in the ballot.

In 2021, influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr's bloc emerged as the biggest winner, with 73 seats, but still fell far short of a majority.

His bloc withdrew from parliament following a dispute with other Shiite parties that culminated in deadly fighting in Baghdad.

In the aftermath, influential parties instead came together under the Coordination Framework to form a larger bloc, and brought Sudani to power.

- What role do Tehran and Washington play? -

For decades, Iraq has been a proxy battleground between the US and Iran, and forming a government has always been influenced by the two foes.

The next premier will have to maintain the delicate balance between their interests.

Since the US-led invasion, Iran has not only wielded significant influence in Iraqi politics, but also backs armed groups in the country, whose power has grown both politically and financially.

As Iran's regional influence wanes, it aims to preserve its power in Iraq and keep the market open to products from its crippled economy.

Washington meanwhile wants to cripple Tehran's influence, pressuring Baghdad to disarm Iran-backed factions, many of which have been designated as terrorist groups.

Some of those groups will nonetheless have seats in the parliament and maybe the government.

Last week, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told the Saudi-funded Al-Hadath channel that six pro-Iran factions are on a US blacklist -- a key factor the government must consider.

Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRAQ WARS
Iraqis vote in general election in rare moment of calm
 Baghdad (AFP) Nov 11, 2025
 Iraqis elect a new parliament on Tuesday in a vote that comes at a pivotal time for the country and the wider region, and which both Iran and the United States will be closely watching. Iraq has been unusually stable in recent years, as the nation tries to move past decades of war and repression under slain dictator Saddam Hussein and since the US-led invasion that toppled him. But even now, the country of 46 million people suffers from poor infrastructure, failing public services and endemic co ... read more
IRAQ WARS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
IRAQ WARS
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
IRAQ WARS
Unexplained drone flights fray nerves in Belgium

 Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization

 How drones are altering contemporary warfare

 Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
IRAQ WARS
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
IRAQ WARS
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
IRAQ WARS
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund

 U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

 Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
IRAQ WARS
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
IRAQ WARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.