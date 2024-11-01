Iraqis vote in general election in rare moment of calm



By Roba EL HUSSEINI



Baghdad (AFP) Nov 11, 2025



Iraqis elect a new parliament on Tuesday in a vote that comes at a pivotal time for the country and the wider region, and which both Iran and the United States will be closely watching.

Iraq has been unusually stable in recent years, as the nation tries to move past decades of war and repression under slain dictator Saddam Hussein and since the US-led invasion that toppled him.

But even now, the country of 46 million people suffers from poor infrastructure, failing public services and endemic corruption.

Many have lost hope that elections can bring meaningful change to their daily lives and see the vote as a sham that only benefits political elites and regional powers.

Polling stations will open at 7:00 am local time (0400 GMT) and close at 6:00 pm (1500 GMT).

Despite the scepticism, more than 7,740 candidates, nearly a third of them women, are running for the 329-seat parliament.

Only 75 independents are running under an electoral law that many believe favours larger parties.

More than 21 million people are eligible to vote, but there are fears turnout could drop below the 41 percent registered in 2021 -- the lowest since voting began.

"Every four years, the same thing happens. We don't see young faces or new energies" capable of "making a change," said university student Al-Hassan Yassin.

- Sectarian politics -

Over the years since US-led forces ousted Saddam Hussein, a Sunni, Iraq's long-oppressed Shiite majority still dominates, with most parties retaining ties to neighbouring Iran.

By convention in post-invasion Iraq, a Shiite Muslim holds the powerful post of prime minister and a Sunni that of parliament speaker, while the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

No new names have recently emerged, with the same Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish politicians remaining at the forefront.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who hopes for a second term after serving under the banner of stability and reconstruction, is likely to score a significant win.

Sudani rose to power in 2022 by the Coordination Framework, a ruling alliance of Shiite parties and factions all linked to Iran.

He has highlighted his success in keeping Iraq relatively unscathed by the turmoil engulfing the Middle East.

But securing a big bloc does not guarantee him a second term: the next prime minister will be voted in by whichever coalition can secure enough allies to become the largest bloc.

Although they run separately, Shiite parties within the Coordination Framework are expected to reunite after elections and pick the next premier.

- Where's Sadr? -

The ballot is marked by the absence of influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, who urged his followers to boycott what he called a "flawed election".

In 2021, Sadr secured the largest bloc before withdrawing from parliament following a dispute with Shiite parties that did not support his bid to form a government, and instead came together to form a larger alliance.

The rift culminated in deadly fighting in the capital, Baghdad.

Sunni parties are running separately with the former speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi expected to do well.

In the autonomous Kurdistan region, the rivalry between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan remains fierce.

Iraq, which has long been a fertile land for proxy wars, is a close ally of Iran and the United States.

It has long sought to maintain a balance between the two foes, and even more so now that the Middle East is undergoing an avalanche of change, with new alliances forming and old powers weakening.

Even as its influence wanes, Iran hopes to preserve its power in Iraq -- the only close ally that stayed out of Israel's crosshairs after the heavy losses its other allies have incurred in Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza since 2023.

Early last year, pro-Iran factions listed as terrorist groups by Washington yielded to internal and US pressure and stopped targeting American forces in Iraq after months of attacks over the Gaza war.

Iraq has been under pressure from the United States to disarm the pro-Iran groups.

The US, which holds much sway in Iraq and has forces deployed there, has recently appointed Mark Savaya as its special envoy.

Savaya has called to free Iraq from Iran and its proxies' interference, which he described as "malign".

What next after Iraq's general election?

Baghdad (AFP) Nov 11, 2025 - Iraqis head to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new parliament for a four-year term in a vote that will be closely watched in Washington and Tehran.

Here is a look at what could come next and what the regional impact could be.

- What happens after the vote? -

Iraq's Supreme Court must first ratify the election results.

Two weeks later, the newly elected members of parliament should convene for a swearing-in ceremony and to choose their speaker, who by convention should be a member from the Sunni community.

Within 30 days of their first meeting, lawmakers should elect the country's president, who must be a Kurd and receive a two-thirds majority vote.

The president then has to appoint within 15 days a prime minister, who will be named by the largest Shiite bloc, formed through post-election alliances.

Once the prime minister is chosen, he has one month to form a government and present it to parliament for a vote of confidence.

But these processes are often challenging, with deadlines frequently missed due to political bickering among rival factions.

Parties tend to delay votes, opting instead for intensive talks, which can impact not only parliamentary proceedings but also cause unrest.

- How is the government formed? -

Naming a PM and forming a government has proven to be the most taxing post-election process.

In previous parliaments, parties from the Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

With an outright majority almost impossible to achieve by any single list, the next leader will be voted in by whichever coalition can attract allies and become the biggest bloc.

In 2021, influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr's bloc emerged as the biggest winner in parliament but still fell far short of an outright majority.

He withdrew from parliament following a dispute with Shiite parties that did not support his bid to form a majority government.

Instead, influential parties came together under the umbrella of the Coordination Framework and formed a larger bloc of pro-Iran groups and factions that brought PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to power.

- What is the regional impact? -

Like his predecessor, the next prime minister will have to maintain the delicate balance between Iraq's allies, Iran and the US.

Since the US-led invasion, Iran has seen its Shiite allies installed in Baghdad's halls of power.

For more than two decades, Tehran has held a major sway in Iraqi politics. It does not only back influential politicians but also supports armed groups.

But the "Iranians are the weakest they've been" since 2003, said political analyst Hamzeh Hadad.

The past two years have seen Israel inflict heavy losses on Iran-backed groups including Palestinian militants Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Huthis in Yemen.

Iran itself was on the receiving end of an unprecedented Israeli bombing campaign in June.

Tehran has several interests in Iraq ahead of the vote: retaining its influence, challenging the US with powerful Tehran-backed armed groups, and keeping the Iraqi market open to products from its crippled economy.

But the Iranians "know it is not in their best interest to show much public interference" in Iraq, their only close regional ally that stayed out of Israel's crosshairs, said Hadad.

"Even when Iran is weak, it's not necessary that it has to flex. It has just become a natural response of Iraqi leaders to give Iran more precedence," he said.

Washington on the other hand wants the opposite: to cripple Iran's influence.

It has long pressured Iraq to disarm Iran-backed groups.

By sanctioning Iraqi entities and banks, it has sought to undermine Iran's ability to evade sanctions -- a strategy it is expected to maintain after Tuesday's vote.

Iraq's general election: the key players

Baghdad (AFP) Nov 11, 2025 - Iraqis go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new parliament in the sixth such vote since a US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

More than 7,740 candidates, nearly a third of whom are women, will compete for 329 parliament seats.

Here is a look at the general election and the key players.

- Turnout fears -

More than 21 million voters are eligible but there are fears turnout could drop below the 41 percent figure registered in 2021 -- the lowest so far.

An old electoral law will apply to the elections, with many seeing it as beneficial to larger parties.

Parliament restored the law in 2023, replacing a system installed after 2019 anti-government protests which favoured the emergence of independent candidates.

While around 70 independents won seats in the 2021 general election, only 75 independents are contesting seats in Tuesday's vote.

- Shiite majority -

Iraq's Shiite Muslim majority has had the upper hand in Iraqi politics since the overthrow of Saddam's Sunni Arab-dominated rule.

Following the 2021 polls, powerful Shiite parties came together under the umbrella of the Coordination Framework to form Iraq's largest parliamentary bloc.

The Framework became a ruling alliance of factions with varying links to Iran, which has brought current PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to power.

These groups are running separately in the election, but they will likely reunite afterwards to name a new PM and form a government.

The main Shiite lists include:

- The Reconstruction and Development Coalition of PM Sudani, who is hoping for a second term and is expected to score a big win.

- The State of Law Coalition led by former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, who despite his controversial past still holds sway in Iraq's politics.

- The National State Forces Alliance of senior politician and cleric Ammar al-Hakim, who leads the moderate Shiite camp.

- The Al-Sadiqun list of faction leader Qais al-Khazali, who the US designates a terrorist but has emerged in recent years as an influential politician.

- The Badr organisation led by Hadi al-Ameri. It is one of the biggest pro-Iran factions within the Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of former paramilitary units that have been integrated into the regular security forces.

- The Huquq list, which is close to Kataeb Hezbollah, a pro-Iran armed faction designated as a "terrorist" group by the US.

Observers predict the main Shiite competition to be between Maliki and Sudani, who launched his political career in 2010 in Maliki's government.

- Sunni divide -

Sunnis are running separately, with the main list belonging to influential former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi, who leads the Taqadom party (Progress). He is expected to score a big win.

His main competitor is the Al-Siyada Alliance (Sovereignty) of controversial Sunni politician and US-sanctioned businessman Khamis al-Khanjar, and parliament speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

A third list, Al-Azm alliance (Determination), is led by lawmaker and businessman Muthanna al-Samarrai.

- Kurdish rivalry -

Autonomous Kurdistan in northern Iraq has long been dominated by two parties: the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Opposition party New Generation has also emerged in recent years. Its leader Shaswar Abdulwahid was sentenced in September to five months in prison over an old defamation case.

