Israel army says struck 'covert underground' nuclear site in Iran

Following the conflict in June, when Israel struck several Iranian nuclear sites, the military said it tracked Iranian scientists to "their new location at this site in a manner that enabled a precise strike on the covert underground compound".
The military also displayed a map showing the facility on the eastern outskirts of Tehran.
"At the site, a group of nuclear scientists operated covertly to develop a key component for nuclear weapons," it said, naming the underground location as "Minzadehei".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday the launch of a joint military offensive with the United States against Iran to remove what he described as the "existential threat" posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
Israeli officials say Tehran has stepped up efforts to acquire an atomic weapon since the end of the 12-day war in June, which was launched by Israel and included US bombings of three nuclear facilities, including an enrichment plant.
US President Donald Trump said a few days later that the United States had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme.
The Islamic republic, which has consistently denied seeking to obtain an atomic weapon, defends what it describes as its "right to enrich" uranium for peaceful purposes.
However, Tehran's enrichment of uranium to 60 percent, a level exceeding civilian requirements, has heightened concerns.
These are shared not only by Israel and the United States, but also by European nations and Gulf Arab countries aligned with Washington, which have been targeted by Iran in recent days in response to the joint Israeli-US offensive.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Sidekick autonomy software guides YFQ-42A test mission for CCA program
Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters