Israel says shares with France goal of an Iran without nukes

Western countries including the United States have long accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran has denied, insisting its enrichment activities were solely for peaceful purposes.
"The most extremist regime in the world shouldn't possess the most dangerous weapon in the world," Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters.
"This objective to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapon is a common objective of France and Israel."
Israel is the region's sole, if undeclared, nuclear-armed state. It has long made preventing any rival from matching this capability its top defence priority.
Saar, who met France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot earlier Thursday, stressed that Iran was a threat to the entire region and not just to Israel, adding Israel was in talks with France, Britain and the United States.
"We don't exclude a diplomatic path with Iran," he added.
Concern is mounting as talks with Iran appear to have reached an impasse, while the window for negotiating a new treaty with Tehran is set to close in the fall.
Key aspects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers in 2015, are due to expire in October. US President Donald Trump already took the US out of the deal during his last mandate.
Saar said he had invited France's top diplomat to visit Israel.
"I have a continuous dialogue, an ongoing dialogue, with the French foreign minister," he said.
On Wednesday, Barrot warned that a military confrontation with Iran would be "almost inevitable" if talks over Tehran's nuclear programme failed.
Trump said in early March he had written to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to call for nuclear negotiations and warn of possible military action if Tehran refused.
He has threatened that Iran will be bombed if it persists in developing nuclear weapons. Khamenei has promised to hit back.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Denmark buys French missiles during King Frederik's visit
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
Finland to withdraw from anti-personnel rban treaty
Greece to spend 25 bn euros in 'drastic' defence overhaul: PM
Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers
NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?
NATO allies to meet Trump's top diplomat as US tariffs everywhere, including deserted islands
Rubio heads to Europe as transatlantic tensions soar
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters