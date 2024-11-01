Magnetic Fields Drive Rotation Reversals Inside Massive Stars Before Collapse

The observational technique of astroseismology, which measures a star's natural oscillation frequencies, has in recent years made it possible to measure the internal rotation rates and magnetic fields of stars throughout the galaxy. Analysis of this large population has revealed that current theoretical models are insufficient to explain the dramatic decrease in rotation observed across stellar ages.
Researchers at Kyoto University set out to investigate how magnetic fields affect rotation inside massive stars, drawing inspiration from astroseismology findings and from existing 3D simulations of the solar convective zone. Team leader Ryota Shimada explained the motivation: "Our coauthors in Australia and the UK have already performed 3D magnetohydrodynamic simulations for massive stars before core-collapse. We suspected that the flow inside the massive star's convective zone may evolve analogously with the solar convective zone."
Using a 3D simulation of a massive star, the team directly examined the complex interplay between violent convection, rotation, and magnetic fields. They confirmed that the internal rotation and magnetic field coevolve in a manner analogous to the solar dynamo -- the energy process that sustains the Sun's magnetic field. With the resulting equations, the researchers were able to mathematically predict how a star's internal rotation evolves over time.
The simulation revealed that the speed and direction of convective motions are influenced by both rotation and magnetic fields over short timescales, which in turn alters the rotation rate -- causing spin-down in many cases but, unexpectedly, spin-up in others. The team formulated the interaction between convection, rotation, and magnetic fields as a model for radial transport of angular momentum both outward and inward, demonstrating that this transport during later burning phases is directly linked to the geometry of the magnetic field.
Co-author Lucy McNeill described the significance of the finding: "We were surprised to discover that some configurations of the magnetic fields actually spin the core up, suggesting that the final spin rate will be unique to the star's properties. Slow rotation might even be forbidden in some classes of massive stars."
The discovery that magnetic angular momentum transport operates during advanced burning phases -- specifically the oxygen and silicon shell-burning stages preceding iron-core collapse -- suggests that the theoretical framework developed for solar-type stars may apply universally across stellar masses. The geometry of the magnetic field, combined with the properties of convection in the oxygen-burning region, determines whether the stellar core accelerates or decelerates in its final evolutionary stages.
The team plans next to develop stellar evolution simulations spanning the full lifetimes of stars ranging from low to high mass, with the goal of predicting rotation rates across all evolutionary stages and testing the universality of the magnetic transport model.
Research Report:Angular momentum transport in the convection zone of a 3D MHD simulation of a rapidly rotating core-collapse progenitor
Related Links
Kyoto University
Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It
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