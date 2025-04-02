Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM
Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM
 By Delphine Touitou and Cecile Feuillatre
 Paris (AFP) April 2, 2025

France's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that a military confrontation with Iran would be "almost inevitable" if talks over Tehran's nuclear programme failed.

"In the event of failure, a military confrontation would appear to be almost inevitable," Jean-Noel Barrot said in parliament, adding that it would severely destabilise the region.

Earlier Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron chaired a meeting on Iran.

US President Donald Trump has threatened that Iran will be bombed if it persists in developing nuclear weapons. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised to hit back.

"Our confidence and our conviction remain intact," Barrot said. "Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons."

"Our priority is to reach an agreement that verifiably and durably constrains the Iranian nuclear programme," he added.

Since taking office in January, Trump has reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy, which in his first term saw the United States withdraw from a landmark 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear programme and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Western countries including the United States have long accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran has denied, insisting that its enrichment activities are solely for peaceful purposes.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers required Iran to limit its nuclear processing in exchange for sanctions relief.

- Complaint against Iran --

Barrot also announced that France would "soon" lodge a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice over the fate of two detained French nationals.

The complaint would be filed over "the violation of the right to consular protection", he said, referring to Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who were detained in Iran in May 2022 on accusations of seeking to stir up labour protests.

Western countries have for years accused Iran of detaining their nationals on trumped-up charges in a policy of state hostage-taking to use them as bargaining chips to extract concessions.

"We are going to step up pressure on the Iranian regime even further," Barrot said.

He also said "additional European sanctions against Iranian officials responsible for the policy of state hostage-taking" would be announced in the coming days.

Cecile's sister Noemie Kohler praised the announcement, expressing hope that this will help "move the case forward."

"It is a major turning point, because Cecile and Jacques' fundamental rights have been violated from the start," she told AFP.

"This decision testifies to the mobilisation of France at the highest level," said Noemie Kohler.

Cecile Kohler's last spoke with her family in early March.

"It's very difficult for us because we have a feeling that she is starting to lose hope," her sister said.

In March, French national Olivier Grondeau, detained by Iran in 2022 on security charges but described by his family as an innocent tourist, was returned to France after being released.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iran will have 'no choice' but to acquire nukes if attacked: Khamenei adviser
 Tehran (AFP) Mar 31, 2025
 Iran would have to acquire a nuclear weapon if attacked by the United States or its allies, an adviser to the country's supreme leader warned on Monday, following a threat by US President Donald Trump. The comments came after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised to hit back if Trump carried out a threat to bomb the Islamic republic if it did not make a deal to curb its nuclear programme. "We are not moving towards (nuclear) weapons, but if you do something wrong in the Iranian ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
NUKEWARS
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four

 Denmark buys French missiles during King Frederik's visit

 Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
NUKEWARS
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services

 Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
NUKEWARS
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
NUKEWARS
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
NUKEWARS
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze

 Finland to withdraw from anti-personnel rban treaty

 Greece to spend 25 bn euros in 'drastic' defence overhaul: PM

 Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up
NUKEWARS
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers

 NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?

 NATO allies to meet Trump's top diplomat as US tariffs everywhere, including deserted islands

 Rubio heads to Europe as transatlantic tensions soar
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.