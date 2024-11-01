Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 'Narrative war': disinformation surges as conflict roils Middle East

'Narrative war': disinformation surges as conflict roils Middle East

By Anuj CHOPRA
 Washington, United States (AFP) Mar 4, 2026
 Recycled images, video game footage passed off as missile strikes, and AI-generated combat visuals: the US-Israeli assault on Iran has unleashed a torrent of online disinformation that analysts are calling a war of narratives.

Since US and Israeli strikes over the weekend ignited a regional conflict, a parallel information war has erupted, with supporters on both sides flooding social media with falsehoods that often spread faster than the facts on the ground.

AFP's fact-checkers have debunked a series of claims by pro-Iranian accounts posting old videos to exaggerate the damage from Tehran's missile strikes on Israel and Gulf states including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"There is definitely a narrative war unfolding online," Moustafa Ayad, from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), told AFP.

"Whether it was to rationalize the strikes across the Gulf, or to trumpet Iranian military might in the face of the Israeli and US strikes, the goals seem to be wear down 'enemies.'"

On the other end of the divide, Iranian opposition outlets have pushed false narratives on X and Telegram blaming a missile strike on an Iranian girls' school on the Iranian government itself, researchers said.

ISD also cautioned that fake social media accounts have sprung up impersonating senior Iranian leadership.

Meanwhile, video game clips repurposed as Iranian missile strikes and AI-generated images of US warships being sunk, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, have garnered millions of views across major platforms.

Similar disinformation tactics have also been reported in other global conflicts including Ukraine and Gaza.

"It is really the speed and scale of these representations that is astounding, driving much of the online confusion of what has been targeted, or casualty counts for instance," said Ayad.

Such fabricated visuals -- portraying Iran as more menacing than evidence from the ground suggests -- have collectively garnered more than 21.9 million views on the Elon Musk-owned X alone, according to the disinformation watchdog NewsGuard.

- 'Fog of war' -

X on Tuesday announced it would suspend creators from its revenue sharing program for 90 days if they post AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without disclosing they were artificially made.

The policy change targets what the company described as a threat to information authenticity amid the ongoing war against Iran.

"During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground," X's head of product Nikita Bier said, adding that current AI technologies make it "trivial to create content that can mislead people."

The new AI disclosure policy represents a notable pivot for a platform whose approach to content moderation has been heavily criticized since Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the site in October 2022.

"The fog of war is quickly becoming the slop of war as AI synthetic content creates infinite noise in information ecosystems," said Ari Abelson, co-founder of OpenOrigins, a media authenticity company that fights deepfakes.

"As we witness yet another immensely impactful global conflict unfolding in Iran, it's important for us to all understand how our media ecosystem is shifting."

In what could further stoke online chaos, a NewsGuard study showed that Google's reverse-image tool has produced inaccurate AI-generated summaries of fabricated and misleading visuals tied to the Middle East conflict.

This exposes a "significant weakness in a widely used system for verifying the authenticity of images," the watchdog said.

There was no immediate comment from Google.

The United States and Israel launched the attack on Saturday and quickly killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, two days after US envoys had been speaking to Iran in Geneva on a nuclear accord.

Since then, Iran has expanded its retaliatory missile and drone barrage across the Middle East, hitting on Tuesday a US consulate and base as the United States and Israel said they had pummeled key sites inside Tehran.

burs-ac/sla/jfx/ane

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
UK to make tech firms remove abusive images within 48 hours of alert
 London (AFP) Feb 19, 2026
 Technology firms will be required to remove non-consensual sexual images within 48 hours under tighter UK rules proposed by the government Thursday, following an outcry over sexualised deepfakes created by the AI chatbot Grok. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called tackling the problem "a national emergency", writing in the Guardian newspaper that it "requires an immediate and uncompromising response". Victims of abusive images would have to report them only once for tech companies to remove them fr ... read more
CYBER WARS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
CYBER WARS
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
CYBER WARS
Sidekick autonomy software guides YFQ-42A test mission for CCA program

 Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
CYBER WARS
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
CYBER WARS
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
CYBER WARS
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
CYBER WARS
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports

 No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter

 French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
CYBER WARS
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters