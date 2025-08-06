Nobel laureate Mohammadi warns of 'temptation' of nuclear arms



by AFP Staff Writers



Oslo (AFP) Aug 6, 2025



Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi warned Wednesday, on the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, that the "temptation" for countries to pursue nuclear arms was growing.

Addressing a conference celebrating fellow Nobel laureate Nihon Hidankyo's campaigning against nuclear weapons, Mohammadi lamented "a world where authoritarian governments pursue nuclear weapons to ensure their survival."

"Where invasions of one country by another are becoming normal, and as international institutions like the United Nations steadily lose their influence, the temptation for countries to pursue nuclear arms grows stronger," she said via video link from Iran.

"The movement for nuclear disarmament has regressed in the face of the renewed ambition and drive for nations competing for nuclear superiority, the discourse of peace and global peace movements have been weakened," added Mohammadi.

Her words came as Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima -- where 140,000 died in the colossal blast and later by the radiation.

Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel prize in 2023 but has spent much of the past decade behind bars, was released in December for a limited period on medical leave. Her legal team has warned that she could be re-arrested at any time.

"In the case of Iran's nuclear policy, the claim of its being peaceful is mere political rhetoric," Mohammadi declared.

She also deplored that it had not improved the living conditions of Iranians.

"We face widespread shortages of electricity and water across the country," she said.

Mohammadi has been repeatedly tried for her campaigning against Iran's widespread use of capital punishment and its mandatory dress code for women.

She won the Nobel primarily for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran. Her children collected the award on her behalf as she was in prison at the time.

