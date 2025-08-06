Nobel laureate Mohammadi warns of 'temptation' of nuclear arms

Addressing a conference celebrating fellow Nobel laureate Nihon Hidankyo's campaigning against nuclear weapons, Mohammadi lamented "a world where authoritarian governments pursue nuclear weapons to ensure their survival."
"Where invasions of one country by another are becoming normal, and as international institutions like the United Nations steadily lose their influence, the temptation for countries to pursue nuclear arms grows stronger," she said via video link from Iran.
"The movement for nuclear disarmament has regressed in the face of the renewed ambition and drive for nations competing for nuclear superiority, the discourse of peace and global peace movements have been weakened," added Mohammadi.
Her words came as Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima -- where 140,000 died in the colossal blast and later by the radiation.
Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel prize in 2023 but has spent much of the past decade behind bars, was released in December for a limited period on medical leave. Her legal team has warned that she could be re-arrested at any time.
"In the case of Iran's nuclear policy, the claim of its being peaceful is mere political rhetoric," Mohammadi declared.
She also deplored that it had not improved the living conditions of Iranians.
"We face widespread shortages of electricity and water across the country," she said.
Mohammadi has been repeatedly tried for her campaigning against Iran's widespread use of capital punishment and its mandatory dress code for women.
She won the Nobel primarily for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran. Her children collected the award on her behalf as she was in prison at the time.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills
Confederate memorial returning to Arlington Cemetery: Pentagon chief
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters