Palantir gets US Army contract worth up to $10 bln

The agreement, announced Thursday, consolidates multiple contracts into a single enterprise deal that allows the military to buy Palantir's products over the next decade to a value of up to $10 billion.
"By streamlining our procurement processes and leveraging enterprise-level discounts, we are not only enhancing our operational effectiveness but also maximizing our buying power," said Army chief information officer Leo Garciga.
Palantir, an American data analysis and artificial intelligence company, has a reach that spans the global economy, with banks, hospitals, the US government, and the Israeli military among its ever-expanding client roster.
"We want and need this country to be the strongest, most important country in the world," Alex Karp, Palantir's CEO, recently declared at a client conference in Palo Alto, California.
Palantir was founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel -- Silicon Valley's preeminent conservative with long-standing ties to the Trump administration -- Karp, and others with CIA backing.
In the first quarter, the company received $373 million from the US government, a 45 percent jump from the previous year.
This spring, federal immigration authorities (ICE) awarded the company a $30 million contract to develop a new platform for tracking deportations and visa overstays.
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros
BAE Systems profit jumps as govts hike defence spend
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters