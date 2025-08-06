Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 6, 2025

Russia has announced it is ending its self-imposed moratorium on the development of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, deepening a nuclear weapons stalemate between Moscow and Washingont.

Russia's Foreign Ministry made the announcement Monday in a lengthy statement that blamed actions taken by the United States and other nations for its decision.

"Since our repeated warnings in this regard have been ignored and the situation is developing along the path of the actual emplacement of the U.S.-made ground-launched INF-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, the Russian Foreign Ministry has to state that the conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of similar weapons have ceased to exist," it said.

"The ministry is authorized to declare that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the relevant previously adopted self-restrictions."

INF is the abbreviation for the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty between the United States and the then-Soviet Union in 1987 that required the destruction of ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

The United States, under the first Trump administration, left the Cold War-era accord in 2019, following years of allegations that Russia had repeatedly violated the deal. Russia has used intermediate-range ballistic missiles in its war with Ukraine.

Russia made the announcement days after Trump on Friday confirmed that the United States repositioned two nuclear submarines in response to Russian Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev informing the American president to be wary of Moscow's nuclear arsenal.

Following Russia's Foreign Ministry statement, Medvedev said it was "the result of NATO countries' anti-Russian policy."

"This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with," he said on X.

"Expect further steps."

Of the nine countries with nuclear weapons, the United States and Russia have by far the most. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Russia has more than 5,500 nuclear warheads and the United States has 5,044, accounting for nearly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
80 years on, Korean survivors of WWII atomic bombs still suffer
 Hapcheon, South Korea (AFP) Aug 4, 2025
 Bae Kyung-mi was five years old when the Americans dropped "Little Boy", the atomic bomb that flattened Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Like thousands of other ethnic Koreans working in the city at the time, her family kept the horror a secret. Many feared the stigma from doing menial work for colonial ruler Japan, and false rumours that radiation sickness was contagious. Bae recalls hearing planes overhead while she was playing at her home in Hiroshima on that day. Within minutes, she was ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
NUKEWARS
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
NUKEWARS
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
NUKEWARS
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
NUKEWARS
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NUKEWARS
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel

 Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons

 Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases
NUKEWARS
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills

 Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia

 Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.