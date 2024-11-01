Russia offers US nuclear talks in bid to ease tensions

Russia has tested its nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable weapons systems in recent weeks, but rejects the accusation by US President Donald Trump that it had secretly detonated a nuclear device.
Trump caused concern and confusion last month when he said he was ordering the United States to test its atomic weapons in retaliation for drills carried out by Russia and China -- accusations rejected by both Moscow and Beijing.
None of the three countries has publicly tested a nuclear warhead since the 1990s, and all three have signed -- but not ratified -- the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) that bans all atomic test blasts, whether for military or civilian purposes.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered on Tuesday to speak to Washington about its concerns.
"We are ready to discuss the suspicions raised by our American colleagues regarding the possibility that we might be secretly doing something deep underground," he told state media in a televised interview.
Trump had levelled the accusations that both Russia and China had secretly tested nuclear weapons in an interview with US broadcaster CBS News earlier this month, after abruptly shelving a proposed summit with Putin on Ukraine.
Like all armed states, Russia regularly tests its delivery systems, but has rejected the accusation it has carried out unannounced weapons tests.
Lavrov said the United States could check whether Russia had tested a nuclear warhead via the global seismic monitoring system.
"Other tests, both subcritical, or those without a chain nuclear reaction, and carrier tests, have never been prohibited," Lavrov added.
Russia said it had not received any clarification from Washington as to the specifics of its allegations.
"So far, no explanations have been provided by our American counterparts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, during a telephone briefing.
Russia and the United States hold a combined 8,000 deployed and stored warheads, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) -- around 85 percent of the world's total.
- Spat with Putin? -
Lavrov's interview was his first televised appearance in almost two weeks, with his absence prompting media speculation that he might have fallen out with Putin, something that the Kremlin repeatedly denied.
Press reports suggested that a planned summit between Putin and Trump in Budapest was cancelled after Lavrov had a tense phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
He addressed those claims directly, saying: "We spoke well, politely, without any breakdown."
Since the pair spoke, Lavrov said, there had been "no further steps from the Americans", who he said had initially proposed the summit.
Trump shelved the plans and slapped Moscow with new sanctions after saying Putin was not serious about ending the conflict in Ukraine.
Lavrov said the recent nuclear tensions had nothing to do with the cancelled summit.
"I would not mix the topic of nuclear tests with the topic of the Budapest summit," he said.
He said Moscow was still open to a possible meeting between Putin and Trump.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters