Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Russian rocket puts Iran satellite into space: Iran media
Russian rocket puts Iran satellite into space: Iran media
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) July 25, 2025

A Russian rocket put an Iranian communications satellite into space on Friday, Iranian state media reported, the latest achievement for an aerospace programme that has long concerned Western governments.

"The Nahid-2 communications satellite was launched from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome using a Soyuz rocket," state television said.

Weighing 110 kilograms (over 240 pounds), the satellite was designed and manufactured by Iranian engineers, the broadcaster added.

Western governments have long expressed concern that technological advances made in Iran's space programme can also be used to upgrade its ballistic missile arsenal.

The launch was announced shortly before nuclear talks between Iran and Britain, France and Germany opened in Istanbul.

In December, Iran announced it had put its heaviest payload to date into space, using a domestically manufactured satellite carrier.

In September, Iran said it had put the Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit using the Ghaem-100 carrier, which is produced by the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace division.

Related Links
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Maxar secures $205 million in multi-year deals to boost space capabilities across MEA
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 18, 2025
 Maxar Intelligence has announced three new long-term contracts valued at $204.7 million to enhance sovereign defense, intelligence, and space leadership initiatives across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The agreements extend Maxar's legacy in the region, leveraging its Direct Access Program (DAP) to deliver cutting-edge geospatial capabilities. The DAP contracts will provide MEA partners with direct access to Maxar's high-resolution satellite constellation, 3D terrain data, and advanced analyti ... read more
SPACEWAR
Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
SPACEWAR
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
SPACEWAR
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
SPACEWAR
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
SPACEWAR
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
SPACEWAR
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases

 Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
SPACEWAR
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals

 Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.