Russian rocket puts Iran satellite into space: Iran media

"The Nahid-2 communications satellite was launched from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome using a Soyuz rocket," state television said.
Weighing 110 kilograms (over 240 pounds), the satellite was designed and manufactured by Iranian engineers, the broadcaster added.
Western governments have long expressed concern that technological advances made in Iran's space programme can also be used to upgrade its ballistic missile arsenal.
The launch was announced shortly before nuclear talks between Iran and Britain, France and Germany opened in Istanbul.
In December, Iran announced it had put its heaviest payload to date into space, using a domestically manufactured satellite carrier.
In September, Iran said it had put the Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit using the Ghaem-100 carrier, which is produced by the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace division.
