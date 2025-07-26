Thailand says open to 'dialogue' with Cambodia to end conflict

The statement from Thailand's ministry of foreign affairs came after US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with the leaders of both Southeast Asian nations and that the two sides have agreed to meet and "quickly work out" a ceasefire.
The Thai ministry confirmed a phone call between Trump and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and said in a statement posted on X that "Thailand agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place."
"However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side," it added.
The ministry said Phumtham requested Trump to "convey to the Cambodian side that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict."
Earlier Saturday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform during his visit to Scotland that he spoke to the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand and that the two sides "have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!"
Thai and Cambodian military forces have clashed for three straight days along their shared border, in fighting that has also displaced more than 150,000 people.
