Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Thailand suspends truce with Cambodia after 4 soldiers hurt by landmine

Thailand suspends truce with Cambodia after 4 soldiers hurt by landmine

by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 11, 2025

Thailand on Tuesday suspended the U.S. President Donald Trump-brokered truce with Cambodia after four soldiers patrolling near their shared border were wounded by landmines.

"Agreement suspended," the Royal Thai Army said in a social media statement. "Cambodia has clearly shown hostility."

Thailand and Cambodia signed the fragile agreement with Trump looking on, on Oct. 26 in Malaysia, bringing a halt to renewed fighting, which began in July, in their long-held border dispute.

The Royal Thai Army said four soldiers were injured in the Huai Ta Maria area, about a half mile inside Thailand from the Cambodia border.

The wounded soldiers were identified as Sgt. Maj. Thoedsak Samaphong, whose right foot was severed at the ankle, Pvt. Watchira Phanthana, who suffered a chest injury from the blast impact, Pvt. Apirak Srichomchai, whose leg was injured by shrapnel, and Pvt. Anucha Sujaree, who suffered eye irritation caused by chemicals from the detonation.

All four are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The soldiers were injured while conducting a routine patrol along a familiar route used for patrols.

The Royal Thai Army said Thai forces discovered a section of barbed wire barrier along the border that had been disturbed on Sunday. The next day, the patrol team dispatched to inspect the disturbed area triggered a landmine at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

Three additional landmines were later found, it said.

"From the evidence, it is concluded that the barbed wire was illegally removed and new mines were planted inside Thai territory, targeting our patrols," Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said in a statement.

After the Thai military announced soldiers had been injured but before the agreement was suspended, the Thai Ministry of Defense put a planned prisoners of war exchange with Cambodia on hold.

Cambodia has denied the allegations that its troops had planted new landmines, stating that most minefields from Cambodia's civil wars of the 1970s and 1980s near their border "have not yet been cleared due to difficult terrain and the undemarcated status of the border areas."

"The Royal Government of Cambodia wishes to affirm that Cambodia remains committed to implementing the Joint Declaration, which was signed amid much applause from the international community," Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

Thailand's Prime Minister's Office confirmed the suspension of the Joint Declaration in a statement that said the decision was made during a meeting of the National Security Council.

Included in the suspension was the repatriation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war.

The ministry said it is preparing to issue a formal protest, while Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all security agencies to protect the lives of citizens and defend the country.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Russian strikes kill Ukrainian residents, damage energy infrastructure
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 8, 2025
A barrage of Russian missiles and drones attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure and residential areas, killing at least six overnight into Saturday. In Ukraine's counter-offensive, drones hit an electricity substation in northern Russia and wounded two other people in a strike on a residential building in the city of Saratov, The Guardian reported. The Russian defense ministry said 79 drones were shot down within its borders, according to the BBC. Russia launched more than 450 e ... read more
WAR REPORT
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
WAR REPORT
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
WAR REPORT
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions

 Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city

 Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
WAR REPORT
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
WAR REPORT
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
WAR REPORT
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

 Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract

 Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
WAR REPORT
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
WAR REPORT
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.