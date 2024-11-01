UK and Saudi partners design climate focused Earth observation mission

Funded through the UK Government's Gulf Strategy Fund, the project brings together researchers and engineers from both countries to jointly define a climate-focused satellite mission concept. By combining academic and technical expertise, the partners intend to address shared environmental challenges, while building a foundation for long-term cooperation in space science, mission design and satellite applications.
The initiative supports Saudi Arabia's broader effort to grow its space ecosystem and advance domestic capabilities in satellite technologies and applications. At the same time, it contributes to the UK's objective of expanding international partnerships in space and increasing global engagement with its space research community.
Space South Central's academic partners are leading and supporting the mission concept definition. The University of Portsmouth is coordinating the effort, with additional expertise provided by the Universities of Surrey and UCL, alongside leading UK small and medium-sized enterprises and larger space industry primes.
The mission concept work uses a concurrent design approach, in which specialists from different disciplines develop and iterate the satellite system design in parallel. Researchers and engineers from the UK and Saudi Arabia are jointly conducting these activities to ensure the mission concept reflects shared priorities and technical requirements.
Over the coming months, the partners will run a series of joint activities, including online workshops and reciprocal visits, to refine the space mission concept and explore payload, orbit and application options. These engagements are intended to deepen collaboration between the UK and Saudi teams and to align the mission with user needs in climate science and environmental services.
The project will close with a long-term roadmap that sets out opportunities for future joint research, knowledge sharing and training. This roadmap is expected to identify follow-on mission concepts, capacity-building activities and mechanisms to sustain cooperation beyond the initial design phase.
Eng. Kamal A. Al-Harbi, Chief Space Technologies and Applications Officer at the Saudi Space Agency, said: "International collaboration is essential to advancing space in ways that deliver global benefit. Through the Kingdom's commitment to being a trusted and proactive partner in the international space ecosystem, we connect complementary expertise across borders to accelerate innovation and foster lasting cooperation in research, knowledge exchange, and talent development, helping to shape a more sustainable and opportunity-driven future for the space sector worldwide."
Eng. Amru Alamoudi, CEO of SARsatX, said: "This pivotal collaboration unites leading academic and technical capabilities across international boundaries to conceive a state-of-the-art Earth observation satellite constellation. As a Saudi space-tech company, we are committed to leveraging this partnership to address shared challenges, advancing Saudi national space capabilities, and building technical partnerships for satellite technology and mission development."
Dr Becky Canning, Deputy Director for Space at the University of Portsmouth and Principal Investigator for the project, said: "Space-based data is essential to addressing global challenges. By combining the University's expertise in mission design with that of our academic partners and Saudi Arabia's technical capabilities, we can deliver real scientific impact."
Dr Louise Butt, Director of Space South Central, said: "This collaboration is a testament to our long-standing commitment to fostering international partnerships. Space South Central has consistently led the way in bringing together world-class academic talent and industry expertise to drive global collaboration.
"With our strong academic base and established industry network, Space South Central continues to position the UK as a leader in international collaboration. This project strengthens the UK's role as a trusted partner in the rapidly expanding global space economy."
