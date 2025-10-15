Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 UK's Starmer publishes evidence in collapsed China spy case
UK's Starmer publishes evidence in collapsed China spy case
 by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Oct 15, 2025

The UK government published evidence Wednesday it had submitted in now-collapsed legal proceedings against two men accused of spying for China, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to contain controversy over the failed case.

Starmer's government has faced accusations of killing the case to protect relations with China, and his Labour administration and the independent prosecutors have been rowing over why it failed to proceed to trial.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case collapsed because the government's evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.

Starmer, a former chief state prosecutor himself, has said the government was only able to submit evidence from the time of the alleged offences, which occurred between 2021 and 2023, when the Conservative party was in power.

Earlier Wednesday, he told parliament he would publish "in full" the three statements prepared by deputy national security adviser Matthew Collins for prosecutors.

The government published the witness statements online Wednesday evening.

In the most recent statement, from August 2025, Collins told investigators the Chinese intelligence services are "highly capable", and said they "conduct large scale espionage operations against the UK to advance the Chinese state's interests and harm the interests and security of the UK".

"Chinese espionage operations threaten the UK's economic prosperity and resilience and the integrity of our democratic institutions," he said.

- 'Stench of scandal' -

The Conservative opposition blasted the release, however.

"It is disappointing that it has taken significant pressure... to force this weak prime minister to publish this limited information -- which falls short of what was requested," a Conservative spokesperson said.

"The China files must now be published in full and without delay. Until that time, the stench of scandal will hang around this government."

Starmer denied claims, pushed by the Conservatives, that officials privately lobbied for the charges to be dropped over fears a prosecution could prompt China to pull its investment in the UK.

"Under this government, no minister or special adviser played any role in the provision of evidence," the prime minister said.

Charges against Christopher Cash, 30, and Christopher Berry, 33, were dropped last month, two years after they were arrested on allegations of collecting information that could be "useful to an enemy".

They had denied the accusations.

Starmer told lawmakers he was "deeply disappointed by the outcome" of the case. "We wanted to see prosecutions," he said.

The UK leader has set about trying to improve relations with China, becoming the first British prime minister in six years to meet President Xi Jinping last year.

His government covets Chinese investment to spur a struggling economy. It is also considering whether to allow Beijing to build a sprawling new embassy in London, which has triggered concern among residents and rights advocates.

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
US advisor on India accused of taking documents, meeting Chinese
 Washington (AFP) Oct 14, 2025
 A well-known US scholar on India who advised the US government was charged with retaining classified information and allegedly met Chinese officials, prosecutors said Tuesday. Ashley Tellis, 64, who has worked in or advised the US government for more than two decades, was found to have kept more than 1,000 pages of top-secret or secret documents in his home, a criminal affidavit said. Late in the evening of September 25, Tellis entered the State Department, where he served as an unpaid advisor, ... read more
CYBER WARS
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
CYBER WARS
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers

 Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks

 Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'

 US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany
CYBER WARS
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians

 Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division

 German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister

 Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
CYBER WARS
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
CYBER WARS
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI

 EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen

 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
CYBER WARS
Tested by Russia, NATO looks to boost Kyiv and its own defences

 Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on

 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
CYBER WARS
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'

 Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending

 Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning

 Trump says Spain should be 'punished' over NATO funding, considering tariffs
CYBER WARS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.