UK's Starmer publishes evidence in collapsed China spy case

Starmer's government has faced accusations of killing the case to protect relations with China, and his Labour administration and the independent prosecutors have been rowing over why it failed to proceed to trial.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the case collapsed because the government's evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.
Starmer, a former chief state prosecutor himself, has said the government was only able to submit evidence from the time of the alleged offences, which occurred between 2021 and 2023, when the Conservative party was in power.
Earlier Wednesday, he told parliament he would publish "in full" the three statements prepared by deputy national security adviser Matthew Collins for prosecutors.
The government published the witness statements online Wednesday evening.
In the most recent statement, from August 2025, Collins told investigators the Chinese intelligence services are "highly capable", and said they "conduct large scale espionage operations against the UK to advance the Chinese state's interests and harm the interests and security of the UK".
"Chinese espionage operations threaten the UK's economic prosperity and resilience and the integrity of our democratic institutions," he said.
- 'Stench of scandal' -
The Conservative opposition blasted the release, however.
"It is disappointing that it has taken significant pressure... to force this weak prime minister to publish this limited information -- which falls short of what was requested," a Conservative spokesperson said.
"The China files must now be published in full and without delay. Until that time, the stench of scandal will hang around this government."
Starmer denied claims, pushed by the Conservatives, that officials privately lobbied for the charges to be dropped over fears a prosecution could prompt China to pull its investment in the UK.
"Under this government, no minister or special adviser played any role in the provision of evidence," the prime minister said.
Charges against Christopher Cash, 30, and Christopher Berry, 33, were dropped last month, two years after they were arrested on allegations of collecting information that could be "useful to an enemy".
They had denied the accusations.
Starmer told lawmakers he was "deeply disappointed by the outcome" of the case. "We wanted to see prosecutions," he said.
The UK leader has set about trying to improve relations with China, becoming the first British prime minister in six years to meet President Xi Jinping last year.
His government covets Chinese investment to spur a struggling economy. It is also considering whether to allow Beijing to build a sprawling new embassy in London, which has triggered concern among residents and rights advocates.
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks
Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians
Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division
German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister
Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
|
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Tested by Russia, NATO looks to boost Kyiv and its own defences
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on
US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies
Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'
Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending
Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
Trump says Spain should be 'punished' over NATO funding, considering tariffs
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters