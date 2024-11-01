U.S. carrier strike force positioned in waters near Venezuela

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and supporting vessels have deployed in waters in or near the Caribbean Sea and western Atlantic Ocean after the Defense Department ordered the strike force there on Oct. 24, USNI News reported Tuesday.
The U.S. Navy's Fourth Fleet confirmed the carrier strike group's arrival in waters near Latin America, where the U.S. military has targeted and sunk numerous alleged drug-smuggling vessels in deadly drone strikes.
"These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle transnational criminal organizations," Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell told the New York Post.
He said the deployment enhances the nation's ability to "detect, monitor and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere."
Among vessels escorting the Ford are three guided-missile destroyers and two conventional destroyers as part of the carrier strike force, according to USNI News.
The strike force joins two U.S. Navy destroyers, a guided-missile cruiser and three amphibious warships that already were stationed in the area.
The U.S. military has conducted 19 aerial strikes against alleged vessels carrying illicit drugs in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean.
The strikes have killed at least 76 crewmembers that the Pentagon said were members of transnational criminal organizations, including those that President Donald Trump has designated as terrorist organizations.
Many of the vessels originated from Venezuela, whose president, Nicolas Maduro, has been accused by Trump of engaging in narcotics trafficking.
The Trump administration in August raised to $50 million its reward for information leading to the capture of Maduro to try him on charges that include drug trafficking.
Maduro has threatened a local uprising if the United States initiated regime change in Venezuela, whose military has conducted flybys of U.S. warships since the drug vessel strikes began Sept. 2.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters