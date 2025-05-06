Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 US jury awards WhatsApp $168 mn in NSO Group cyberespionage suit
US jury awards WhatsApp $168 mn in NSO Group cyberespionage suit
 by AFP Staff Writers
 San Francisco (AFP) May 6, 2025

A US jury on Tuesday handed WhatsApp a major victory in its cyberespionage suit against NSO Group, ordering the Israel-based firm to pay some $168 million in damages.

Meta-owned WhatsApp sued NSO in late 2019 in federal court in Northern California, accusing it of planting Pegasus spy software on the smartphones of targets using the messaging app.

"This trial put spyware executives on the stand and exposed exactly how their surveillance-for-hire system -- shrouded in so much secrecy -- operates," Meta said in a blog post.

"Put simply, NSO's Pegasus works to covertly compromise people's phones with spyware capable of hoovering up information from any app installed on the device."

Pegasus software also enables smartphone cameras or microphones to be remotely turned on without letting users know, according to Meta.

WhatsApp accused NSO of cyberespionage targeting journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and others on the Facebook-owned messaging service.

A jury on Tuesday found that NSO should pay WhatsApp $444,719 in compensatory damages and another $167,254,000 in punitive damages intended to discourage repeating the behavior that landed it in court.

"We will carefully examine the verdict's details and pursue appropriate legal remedies, including further proceedings and an appeal," NSO vice president for global communication Gil Lainer said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We firmly believe that our technology plays a critical role in preventing serious crime and terrorism and is deployed responsibly by authorized government agencies."

Evidence presented at the trial said NSO had spyware installation methods to exploit the technology of companies other than Meta, spending tens of millions of dollars annually on ways to install malicious code through messaging, browsers and operating systems, according to Meta.

In 2016, Apple rushed out a security update after researchers said prominent Emirati rights activist Ahmed Mansoor was targeted by UAE authorities using Pegasus spyware.

The software has been pinpointed by independent experts as likely being used in a number of countries with poor human rights records.

"Given how much information people access on their devices, including through private end-to-end encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Signal and others, we will continue going after spyware vendors indiscriminately targeting people around the world," Meta said in the blog post.

"These malicious technologies are a threat to the entire ecosystem and it'll take all of us to defend against it."

The legal complaint said the attackers "reverse-engineered the WhatsApp app and developed a program to enable them to emulate legitimate WhatsApp network traffic in order to transmit malicious code" to take over the devices.

Infecting smartphones or other gadgets being used for WhatsApp messages meant the content of messages encrypted during transmission could be accessed after they were unscrambled for recipients.

Founded in 2010 by Israelis Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavie, NSO Group is based in the Israeli seaside hi-tech hub of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
China slams CIA recruitment ads as 'naked political provocation'
 Beijing (AFP) May 6, 2025
 China on Tuesday condemned recruitment adverts by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) asking disillusioned Chinese officials to share state secrets as a "naked political provocation". "The United States not only maliciously smears and attacks China, but also openly deceives and lures Chinese personnel to surrender, even directly targeting Chinese government officials," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. The US intelligence agency last week released a number of videos it said were aim ... read more
CYBER WARS
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
CYBER WARS
North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills three

 Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
CYBER WARS
Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
CYBER WARS
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility

 China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
CYBER WARS
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
CYBER WARS
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending

 U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military

 NATO chief seeks defence spending at 5% of GDP by 2032: Dutch PM

 VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
CYBER WARS
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes

 Putin, Xi, Steven Seagal and missiles: Russia's Red Square parade

 China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'

 Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow
CYBER WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.