 US military slams 'destabilizing' North Korea missile launch

by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Nov 8, 2025

The US military said on Friday it was "consulting closely" with allies and partners following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact" of North Korea's actions, said the US Indo-Pacific Command in a statement.

Pyongyang's latest missile launch, which Japan said landed outside its exclusive economic zone, came just over a week after US President Donald Trump was in the region and expressed interest in a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump also announced during his trip that he had approved South Korea's plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

Analysts say developing a nuclear-powered submarine would mark a significant leap in South Korea's naval and defense industrial-base, joining a select group of countries with such vessels.

Pyongyang, which has developed closer ties with Russia during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, did not respond to Trump's offer to meet with Kim.

 North Korea's defence minister warned Saturday of more "offensive action", as Washington and Seoul criticised Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launch. North Korea's missile launch on Friday came just over a week after US President Donald Trump - on a tour of the region - expressed interest in meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang did not respond to the offer. Pyongyang's defence minister No Kwang Chol said Washington "has become brazen in its military moves to threate ... read more
