US military slams 'destabilizing' North Korea missile launch

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact" of North Korea's actions, said the US Indo-Pacific Command in a statement.
Pyongyang's latest missile launch, which Japan said landed outside its exclusive economic zone, came just over a week after US President Donald Trump was in the region and expressed interest in a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump also announced during his trip that he had approved South Korea's plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine.
Analysts say developing a nuclear-powered submarine would mark a significant leap in South Korea's naval and defense industrial-base, joining a select group of countries with such vessels.
Pyongyang, which has developed closer ties with Russia during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, did not respond to Trump's offer to meet with Kim.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
Sudan army says intercepts drone attack on key southern city
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
|
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals
Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters