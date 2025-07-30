Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 US rescinds military academy job for former cybersecurity chief
US rescinds military academy job for former cybersecurity chief
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) July 30, 2025

US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll on Wednesday directed West Point to rescind an offer for a former cybersecurity agency chief to hold a prestigious position at the elite military academy.

The announcement came a day after far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer took aim at the hiring of Jen Easterly, a former US Army officer and West Point graduate who served as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) during president Joe Biden's administration.

"The United States Military Academy terminates the gratuitous service agreement with Ms. Jen Easterly. She will no longer serve as the Robert F. McDermott Distinguished Chair in the Department of Social Sciences," Driscoll wrote in a memo he posted on X.

The memo requested an "immediate top-down review" of the academy's hiring practices and also directed it to "immediately pause non-governmental and outside groups from selecting employees," without indicating if that had happened in Easterly's case.

The document did not specify why her job offer was being rescinded.

But chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded to Driscoll's post on X with one saying that "we're not turning cadets into censorship activists. We're turning them into warriors & leaders" -- an apparent reference to allegations from some conservatives that CISA engaged in censorship on behalf of Biden's administration.

On Tuesday, Loomer -- known for claiming that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an inside job -- described the hiring at the Defense Department as "horrendous" and asked why Easterly had been offered a job.

"Why are Biden holdovers who worked to silence Trump supporters under Biden getting elevated to high level jobs under the Trump admin?" she wrote.

Though she holds no official position, Loomer wields significant power, and is reported to have successfully pushed for the dismissal of several senior US security officials she deemed disloyal to the president.

While serving as chief of CISA -- the agency charged with ensuring the security of US elections -- Easterly said that claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote were false, rejecting assertions by Trump and his allies.

"We do have some portion of the American public that does not believe in the legitimacy of the 2020 election -- despite all of the extensive evidence," she said in 2022.

Easterly also later stated there was no evidence that malicious actors "changed, deleted or altered votes or had any material impact on the outcome" of elections in 2018, 2020 or 2022.

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
China urges global consensus on balancing AI development, security
 Shanghai (AFP) July 26, 2025
 China's Premier Li Qiang warned Saturday that artificial intelligence development must be weighed against the security risks, saying global consensus was urgently needed even as the tech race between Beijing and Washington shows no sign of abating. His remarks came just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled an aggressive low-regulation strategy aimed at cementing US dominance in the fast-moving field, promising to "remove red tape and onerous regulation" that could hinder private sector AI d ... read more
CYBER WARS
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
CYBER WARS
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
CYBER WARS
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
CYBER WARS
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites

 Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
CYBER WARS
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
CYBER WARS
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme

 Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros

 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases
CYBER WARS
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals

 Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West

 Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
CYBER WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.