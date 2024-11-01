Vantor adds Google Earth AI models to Tensorglobe for secure mission support



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 25, 2026



Vantor has signed an agreement with Google to integrate Google Earth AI imagery models into the Vantor Tensorglobe spatial intelligence platform, expanding geospatial analysis options for government and commercial users operating in sensitive and classified environments. The company positions itself as the first spatial intelligence provider to deliver Earth AI model powered analysis in air gapped and sovereign deployments using a mix of sovereign, commercial, and multi sensor data.

Through the integration, Vantor can deploy Google Earth AI imagery models inside air gapped government networks and other sovereign environments while allowing fine tuning and retraining on customer controlled data. Customers can combine Vantor satellite imagery, third party commercial imagery, and their own remote sensing sources to create tailored models that support more advanced and integrated intelligence workflows.

These combined capabilities are designed to support a wide range of operational use cases across civil, humanitarian, and security missions. Targeted applications include site and broad area monitoring, operational pattern analysis and anomaly detection, decision support for planning and resource allocation, geospatial change detection and infrastructure monitoring, damage assessment and recovery tracking, foundational mapping, and collection planning and tasking decision support.

Vantor plans to bring Earth AI imagery models into its mission applications, starting with the Sentry product, to enable persistent site monitoring and broad area maritime monitoring workflows. Embedding the models directly into mission oriented tools is intended to shorten the path from data collection to actionable intelligence for analysts and operators.

Google's Earth AI models use proven AI architectures trained on massive collections of satellite and aerial imagery to perform core geospatial tasks at scale. According to Vantor, these models can map buildings and roads, locate specific objects and features, assess post event damage, and provide semantic understanding of complex scenes, among other functions.

The Tensorglobe integration marks the first commercial deployment of Earth AI imagery models against a spatial dataset of the size and temporal depth that underpins Vantor's AI ready spatial foundation. That foundation includes highly accurate global 2D and 3D data and is built on more than two decades of high resolution satellite imagery.

Vantor states that its spatial foundation covers virtually all of Earth's landmass in 2D and 95 percent of the highest priority areas of interest in 3D. The archive includes what the company describes as the deepest commercially available collection of 30 centimeter class imagery. Continuous imaging by Vantor's satellite constellation can revisit the same location on Earth up to 15 times per day, maintaining a frequently updated baseline for automated analysis and change detection.

By combining Earth AI imagery models with this spatial foundation, Vantor argues that customers can quickly unlock more complex and valuable use cases at planetary scale. The company characterizes the resulting dataset and model combination as an unmatched AI resource for geospatial systems.

Vantor also highlights example workflows that blend its satellite imagery with Earth AI functionality. Using embeddings generated from an object detection head, analysts can submit a reference image and retrieve visually similar objects across very large imagery collections, enabling broad area search reduction as a coarse filter before applying higher confidence models or human review.

Another example relies on the Earth AI Open Vocabulary Detection model, which uses a vision language approach to locate objects and features of interest based on simple text queries. In the described use case, the model identified buildings and trees in a scene without any pre training specific to those objects.

By applying Earth AI patch embeddings to satellite images at varying resolutions, users can quickly identify similar features within a single image or across images, accelerating discovery, labeling, and analysis workflows for both human analysts and automated systems. This is intended to speed up the creation of training data and the refinement of operational analytics.

The partnership also addresses deployment constraints that typically limit state of the art AI models to public cloud environments. Vantor emphasizes that it can now deploy Earth AI models where customer missions require them, including sovereign on premises and fully air gapped settings that must comply with strict security and data sovereignty requirements.

Within Tensorglobe, organizations can train and fine tune Earth AI models locally with their own sensor data and private archives, while leveraging Vantor's automated spatial fusion and production pipelines. This combination supports near real time processing of multi sensor data to detect objects of interest, identify patterns of change, and describe activities with operational context.

Vantor frames the integration as part of a broader strategy to fuse proprietary data advantages, operational software, and best in class AI models into a single spatial intelligence stack. The goal is to deliver usable intelligence products where and how missions demand them, whether that is in the cloud, on premises, or in isolated networks.

As Google advances its Earth AI imagery models over time, Vantor customers are expected to be able to adopt updated capabilities quickly within their own environments. Vantor stresses that these upgrades will remain aligned with each organization's operational needs and will continue to operate on their own data holdings under their chosen security posture.

The company is directing interested organizations to engage directly to explore how the Vantor Google partnership can accelerate specific missions and workflows. It positions its spatial intelligence portfolio as a way to achieve greater clarity from space to ground for autonomous systems and human decision makers across space, air, and terrestrial domains.

