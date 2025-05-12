We're waiting to hug Edan, says grandmother of hostage to be freed from Gaza



By Sharon Aronowicz with Ruth Eglash in Jerusalem



Tel Aviv (AFP) May 12, 2025



Among those waiting anxiously Monday for the release of Edan Alexander, the US-Israeli hostage held by Hamas since October 2023, was his grandmother who said she couldn't wait to hug him.

"I feel very excited, happy. The process is still not over, it has only just begun, and we are really waiting to hug Edan and feel that he is truly with us," Varda Ben Baruch said from her Tel Aviv home.

Sporting a baseball cap with the slogan "Now" and wearing a T-shirt highlighting the number of days her grandson has been held captive, Ben Baruch has become a powerful voice advocating for the release of all those captured during Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel.

Since the announcement that her grandson was set to be released, Ben Baruch has been talking to local and foreign media, while also preparing Alexander's favourite foods for when he is reunited with his family.

Israeli television showed Ben Baruch holding a tray of pastries she said were sent to the army base where he will soon meet his parents.

Israeli media also reported that the family was planning to fly Alexander to Qatar to meet US President Donald Trump, who will be there this week on a regional visit.

"We don't know anything at the moment. First we'll see what Edan's condition is, and based on that it will be decided whether he is able to travel to President Trump and thank him in person," Ben Baruch told AFP.

She said the family was deeply grateful to the US president for securing the release of Alexander, a native of New Jersey who moved to Israel and joined the military straight after high school.

"I want to thank President Trump, (US special envoy) Mr (Steve) Witkoff, and (US hostage envoy) Adam Boehler for everything they did for Edan's release and, God willing, they will continue to work for all the hostages who are still there in Gaza," Ben Baruch said.

"We want to see all of them, every last one, return to the Land of Israel."

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Hamas also holds the remains of an Israeli soldier killed in the 2014 war.

Related Links

The Long War - Doctrine and Application

