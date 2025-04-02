Yemen Huthis say four killed in strikes blamed on US

"The casualty toll of the American aggression targeting the Water Management building in... Hodeida governorate... rose to four martyrs and three wounded," said Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi, updating an earlier toll of three dead.
Huthi media had reported US strikes on areas controlled by the Iran-backed rebels, including water infrastructure in Hodeida and three strikes in the northwestern region of Hajjah.
Strikes also hit the group's northern stronghold of Saada.
The United States has not confirmed it carried out these strikes.
But US President Donald Trump has vowed that attacks on Yemen's Huthis would continue until they are no longer a threat to shipping.
Early Wednesday, Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for "the third time in 24 hours".
His statement came just as Washington said it was increasing the number of aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East to two, keeping the Truman and sending another from the Indo-Pacific.
The Carl Vinson would join the Truman "to continue promoting regional stability, deter aggression, and protect the free flow of commerce in the region," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.
Huthi-held parts of Yemen have witnessed near-daily attacks blamed on the United States since Washington launched a campaign against the rebels on March 15 to force them to stop threatening vessels in key maritime routes.
Since then, the Huthis have also claimed attacks targeting US military ships and Israel.
On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the campaign of "over 200 successful strikes against the Huthis" had been effective.
The rebels had targeted passing ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, from shortly after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023 until a January ceasefire, claiming to act in solidarity with Palestinians.
Renewed US strikes followed Huthi threats to resume attacks on vessels over Israel's aid blockade on Gaza, after truce talks stalled.
The Huthi attacks had crippled the vital route, which normally carries about 12 percent of world shipping traffic, forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.
Space War News

