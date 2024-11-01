BlackSky signs contract exceeding 30 million dollars to supply Gen-3 ISR for defense client



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 05, 2025



BlackSky Technology Inc. has secured a multi-year contract worth over 30 million dollars to integrate its Gen-3 high-cadence tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services into the secure operational environment of a strategic international defense customer.

The program aims to boost sovereign space-based intelligence capacities by leveraging BlackSky's commercial technologies for high-frequency, low-latency Gen-3 tasking and AI-supported analytics. Through this integration, the company's commercial high revisit satellite constellation will function within the customer's secure workflows, enabling autonomous and secure operations for intelligence delivery.

According to CEO Brian O'Toole, "BlackSky is partnering with customers to integrate advanced commercial space, software, and AI solutions that deliver real-time intelligence services into our customer's secure environments for 24/7 time-dominant missions." He added, "BlackSky is leveraging proven technology and an operational architecture for low-latency delivery of very-high resolution Gen-3 imagery and AI-enabled analytics at scale in cross-domain secure environments."

Gen-3 capabilities provide improved resolution, which enables advanced automated identification and classification across various vehicle, aircraft, vessel, and object types of tactical interest. These upgraded performance features expand client options for space-derived intelligence and tactical ISR.

CEO O'Toole also noted, "Customers worldwide have recognized Gen-3's superior performance at a time when they are seeking to accelerate their sovereign space-based intelligence programs. More and more customers are turning to BlackSky and we are committed to getting customers there faster, leveraging our proprietary technology stack of AI and real-time software solutions and fully vertically integrated Gen-3 satellite manufacturing capabilities."

BlackSky continues to grow the Gen-3 constellation through routine launches, increasing capacity and revisit rates with each satellite added. These expansions provide customers with greater flexibility to support real-time operations as mission requirements evolve.

