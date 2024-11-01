Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 BlackSky signs contract exceeding 30 million dollars to supply Gen-3 ISR for defense client
illustration only
BlackSky signs contract exceeding 30 million dollars to supply Gen-3 ISR for defense client
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 05, 2025

BlackSky Technology Inc. has secured a multi-year contract worth over 30 million dollars to integrate its Gen-3 high-cadence tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services into the secure operational environment of a strategic international defense customer.

The program aims to boost sovereign space-based intelligence capacities by leveraging BlackSky's commercial technologies for high-frequency, low-latency Gen-3 tasking and AI-supported analytics. Through this integration, the company's commercial high revisit satellite constellation will function within the customer's secure workflows, enabling autonomous and secure operations for intelligence delivery.

According to CEO Brian O'Toole, "BlackSky is partnering with customers to integrate advanced commercial space, software, and AI solutions that deliver real-time intelligence services into our customer's secure environments for 24/7 time-dominant missions." He added, "BlackSky is leveraging proven technology and an operational architecture for low-latency delivery of very-high resolution Gen-3 imagery and AI-enabled analytics at scale in cross-domain secure environments."

Gen-3 capabilities provide improved resolution, which enables advanced automated identification and classification across various vehicle, aircraft, vessel, and object types of tactical interest. These upgraded performance features expand client options for space-derived intelligence and tactical ISR.

CEO O'Toole also noted, "Customers worldwide have recognized Gen-3's superior performance at a time when they are seeking to accelerate their sovereign space-based intelligence programs. More and more customers are turning to BlackSky and we are committed to getting customers there faster, leveraging our proprietary technology stack of AI and real-time software solutions and fully vertically integrated Gen-3 satellite manufacturing capabilities."

BlackSky continues to grow the Gen-3 constellation through routine launches, increasing capacity and revisit rates with each satellite added. These expansions provide customers with greater flexibility to support real-time operations as mission requirements evolve.

Related Links
 BlackSky Technology Inc.
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Spanish Air and Space Force integrates advanced national space surveillance system
 Paris, France (SPX) Nov 04, 2025
 The Spanish Air and Space Force, together with the Directorate General of Weapons and Material, has received the CCSE system developed by GMV following a formal acceptance event at Torrejon Air Base. The CCSE system is designed to enhance Spain's space surveillance and control, and is now being integrated into the Space Operations and Surveillance Center (COVE). During the acceptance ceremony, General Francisco Braco Carbo, Chief of Staff of the Spanish Air and Space Force, presided as protocol do ... read more
SPACEWAR
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
SPACEWAR
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
SPACEWAR
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
SPACEWAR
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
SPACEWAR
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
SPACEWAR
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
SPACEWAR
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet

 Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

 Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks

 France vows support for NATO ally Romania after US troop cut
SPACEWAR
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.