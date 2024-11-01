Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
Northern German states look to joint anti-drone defences
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Nov 5, 2025

Authorities across northern Germany will launch a joint drone-defence effort after a series of incidents Berlin blames in part on Russia, Hamburg city announced Wednesday.

Germany's leaders have made drone defences a priority after drone flights at sensitive sites such as airports and military bases.

The federal government has authorised police to shoot down such drones or disable them electronically.

Interior ministers of the northern German coastal states will develop more shared drone defence capabilities "in light of the nationwide increase in drone overflights", said a Hamburg city government statement Wednesday.

Officials from German states bordering the Baltic and North Seas -- Hamburg, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania -- will meet on Friday. Security officials, drone researchers and industry representatives are also expected to attend.

In recent months, incidents involving suspicious drones have increased, particularly in areas near the Baltic Sea.

That has prompted speculation that the unidentified drones are taking off from ships in Russia's "ghost fleet" of tankers used to circumvent sanctions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has blamed Moscow for multiple drone sightings over German military and industrial sites. In September, he vowed that all necessary measures would be taken to deter such incursions.

The incidents are seen as part of a broader campaign of espionage, disruption and intimidation aimed at Germany and other European supporters of Ukraine.

But careless amateur drone operators are also likely behind at least some of the incidents.

On Sunday evening, Bremen Airport suspended flights due to an unidentified drone, and a drone near Berlin's airport briefly halted flights on Friday.

A series of drone sightings at the Munich Airport in early October paralysed operations for several hours on two consecutive days.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 31, 2025
 Greenhouse gas emissions from many wastewater treatment plants may be more than twice as large as previously thought. A new study from Linkoping University demonstrates this using drones equipped with custom sensors to measure methane and nitrous oxide emissions. "We show that certain greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater treatment plants have been unknown. Now that we know more about these emissions, we also know more about how they can be reduced," said Magnus Galfalk, docent at Tema M - Envi ... read more
UAV NEWS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
UAV NEWS
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
UAV NEWS
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
UAV NEWS
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
UAV NEWS
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
UAV NEWS
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
UAV NEWS
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet

 Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

 Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks

 France vows support for NATO ally Romania after US troop cut
UAV NEWS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.