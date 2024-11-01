Spanish Air and Space Force integrates advanced national space surveillance system

During the acceptance ceremony, General Francisco Braco Carbo, Chief of Staff of the Spanish Air and Space Force, presided as protocol documents were signed by Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto, Director General of Armament and Material, and Major General Isaac Manuel Crespo Zaragoza, Commander of the Space Command. Admiral Rosique Nieto emphasized Spain's role in defense and space sovereignty and noted, "The space sector holds critical importance in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, where the relentless advance of disruptive technologies, along with hybrid, energy, and environmental threats, poses historic challenges." He also stated, "the CCSE system is technologically cutting-edge in Europe, at a level reached by very few countries."
Jesus B. Serrano, CEO of GMV, described the CCSE as integral for Spain's technological advancement and security, explaining, "With this CCSE system, GMV is making cutting-edge space technology available to the Spanish Ministry of Defense. The system represents the result of our leadership, experience in the industry, and ongoing investment in R and D. These are dual-use technologies that will not only enhance Spain's space surveillance and security capabilities, but also advance the country's technological development in general."
The CCSE system, created in 2019, supports orbital calculations, object cataloging, atmospheric reentry prediction, GNSS signal analysis, and space weather data processing. It processes sensor data including input from the S3TSR radar at Moron Air Base. Initial operational capacity was demonstrated in 2021, and the system has participated in international exercises such as Global Sentinel with GMV's technical support.
CCSE's software architecture is built on Ecosstm, a commercial off-the-shelf solution developed by GMV for both military and civilian applications, now deployed in COVE at the Spanish Space Command.
Representatives from GMV, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, and high-ranking Air and Space Force officers attended, including those responsible for the system's development and implementation.
Related Links
GMV
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
France vows support for NATO ally Romania after US troop cut
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters