 Spanish Air and Space Force integrates advanced national space surveillance system
illustration only
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Nov 04, 2025

The Spanish Air and Space Force, together with the Directorate General of Weapons and Material, has received the CCSE system developed by GMV following a formal acceptance event at Torrejon Air Base. The CCSE system is designed to enhance Spain's space surveillance and control, and is now being integrated into the Space Operations and Surveillance Center (COVE).

During the acceptance ceremony, General Francisco Braco Carbo, Chief of Staff of the Spanish Air and Space Force, presided as protocol documents were signed by Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto, Director General of Armament and Material, and Major General Isaac Manuel Crespo Zaragoza, Commander of the Space Command. Admiral Rosique Nieto emphasized Spain's role in defense and space sovereignty and noted, "The space sector holds critical importance in an increasingly complex and interconnected world, where the relentless advance of disruptive technologies, along with hybrid, energy, and environmental threats, poses historic challenges." He also stated, "the CCSE system is technologically cutting-edge in Europe, at a level reached by very few countries."

Jesus B. Serrano, CEO of GMV, described the CCSE as integral for Spain's technological advancement and security, explaining, "With this CCSE system, GMV is making cutting-edge space technology available to the Spanish Ministry of Defense. The system represents the result of our leadership, experience in the industry, and ongoing investment in R and D. These are dual-use technologies that will not only enhance Spain's space surveillance and security capabilities, but also advance the country's technological development in general."

The CCSE system, created in 2019, supports orbital calculations, object cataloging, atmospheric reentry prediction, GNSS signal analysis, and space weather data processing. It processes sensor data including input from the S3TSR radar at Moron Air Base. Initial operational capacity was demonstrated in 2021, and the system has participated in international exercises such as Global Sentinel with GMV's technical support.

CCSE's software architecture is built on Ecosstm, a commercial off-the-shelf solution developed by GMV for both military and civilian applications, now deployed in COVE at the Spanish Space Command.

Representatives from GMV, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, and high-ranking Air and Space Force officers attended, including those responsible for the system's development and implementation.

