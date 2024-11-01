Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
Merz chairs first meeting of new German security body; NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Nov 5, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz chaired the first meeting of a new National Security Council on Wednesday, with "hybrid threats" from Russia topping the agenda, his spokesman said.

Berlin has repeatedly accused Moscow of conducting "hybrid" warfare -- a largely unconventional warfare that can involve sabotage, disinformation campaigns and other disruptive attacks.

"The meeting focused on the adoption of an interdepartmental action plan to counter hybrid threats," Merz's spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement.

The plan includes measures in the areas of espionage and critical infrastructure protection, Kornelius said.

"This is the government's response to the growing number and intensity of hybrid threats against Germany, particularly from Russia," he said.

Examples include several drone sightings at airports and sensitive military sites in Germany in recent months, with leaders pointing the finger at Moscow.

The meeting also discussed "strategic dependencies on critical raw materials" as well as "views on current security policy issues", Kornelius said.

"The government will develop an action plan by the end of the year to diversify and strengthen the resilience of raw material supplies," he added.

Merz first put forward the idea of a National Security Council in early 2025, in the run-up to Germany's national election in February.

The body includes representatives of several different ministries as well as experts from security services, think tanks and the private sector.

It will be tasked with analysing the global security situation and developing Germany's responses.

Merz has previously said it will be a "central platform for the government for overarching issues of national security".

NATO chief plays down US troop withdrawal from Romania
Bucharest (AFP) Nov 5, 2025 - NATO head Mark Rutte on Wednesday shrugged off a US decision to withdraw troops from Romania, after fears it could spell a broader disengagement by Washington.

"I really think we are making a little bit too much out of this," Rutte said at a press conference with Romania's president in Bucharest.

"These adjustments take place. Please don't read too much into that."

Romania said last week the United States was pulling out troops from the country, which borders war-torn Ukraine, but that some 1,000 US personnel are set to remain.

Washington has denied that the move signals a step back from helping defend Europe at a time of heightened worry over the threat from Russia.

The withdrawal comes amid a review of US military deployments worldwide that has intensified concerns about President Donald Trump's commitment to European members of the US-led NATO alliance.

The Trump administration has said it is considering shifting more forces to focus more on other challenges, such as China.

"The US has a big presence in Europe, and that presence is there, and within that presence, they are always looking, how can they make best use of their resources," Rutte said.

"Even with this adjustment, the US force posture in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years. There are still many more US forces on the continent than before 2022."

Trump has long accused NATO allies of not spending enough on defence -- but the military alliance sought to win over the US leader by pledging to ramp up expenditure at a summit this summer.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Fentanyl, beans and Ukraine: takeaways from Trump-Xi's 'great meeting'
 Busan, South Korea (AFP) Oct 30, 2025
 From a deal to reduce tariffs slapped on China to planned cooperation on ending the war in Ukraine, here's what Beijing and Washington say was achieved during Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's first face-to-face talks in six years: - Fentanyl - The fentanyl trade has long been a sore point in relations between China and the United States: Washington accuses Beijing of turning a blind eye to the illegal trade in the drug, a charge it denies. Trump hit China with a 20 percent levy on Chinese impor ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
SUPERPOWERS
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
SUPERPOWERS
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
SUPERPOWERS
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
SUPERPOWERS
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
SUPERPOWERS
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
SUPERPOWERS
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet

 Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

 Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks

 France vows support for NATO ally Romania after US troop cut
SUPERPOWERS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.