Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 DIA expands missile and space intelligence campus with groundbreaking for Phase II analysis facility
illustration only
DIA expands missile and space intelligence campus with groundbreaking for Phase II analysis facility
 by Clarence Oxford
 Huntsville AL (SPX) Sep 03, 2025

The Defense Intelligence Agency's Missile and Space Intelligence Center has launched construction of its Phase II Modeling Analysis and Computer Exploitation facility at the Huntsville campus. The new project is designed to expand U.S. capabilities in space and missile defense analysis.

The groundbreaking event was hosted by Acting DIA Director Christine Bordine and attended by Alabama Rep. Dale Strong and Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas, highlighting the national security significance of the project.

The Phase II facility will add advanced simulation capability, specialized analysis areas, and a high-performance supercomputing center. Together, these upgrades are expected to give DIA and its partners new tools for assessing and countering emerging global threat systems.

The development is part of DIA's Advanced Analysis Complex at the Richard C. Shelby Center for Missile Intelligence. The expansion follows completion of the Materiel Exploitation Center, a Phase I effort that began two years earlier.

The original MSIC campus broke ground in 1998, with its first major expansion starting in 2023. The latest investment reflects DIA's goal of reestablishing deterrence, rebuilding military capacity, and providing warfighters and policymakers with deeper technical insights into foreign weapons systems.

Related Links
 Defense Intelligence Agency
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
SpaceX launched secretive X-37B US military space drone
 Washington (AFP) Aug 21, 2025
 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted into space on Thursday night carrying the US military's secretive X-37B drone. The rocket successfully launched at 11:50 pm (0350 GMT on Friday), according to SpaceX's livestream of the event. ... read more
SPACEWAR
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military

 Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
SPACEWAR
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 Putin 'sabotaging hopes of peace', UK PM says as British offices 'severely damaged' in Kyiv

 US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers

 Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending

 Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
SPACEWAR
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
SPACEWAR
What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
SPACEWAR
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025

 Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'

 UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

 NATO says all countries to finally hit 2-percent spending goal
SPACEWAR
Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

 China to bolster non-Western alliances at summit, parade

 Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'

 Xi says China, Russia ties 'most stable' in turbulent world
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.