DIA expands missile and space intelligence campus with groundbreaking for Phase II analysis facility

The groundbreaking event was hosted by Acting DIA Director Christine Bordine and attended by Alabama Rep. Dale Strong and Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas, highlighting the national security significance of the project.
The Phase II facility will add advanced simulation capability, specialized analysis areas, and a high-performance supercomputing center. Together, these upgrades are expected to give DIA and its partners new tools for assessing and countering emerging global threat systems.
The development is part of DIA's Advanced Analysis Complex at the Richard C. Shelby Center for Missile Intelligence. The expansion follows completion of the Materiel Exploitation Center, a Phase I effort that began two years earlier.
The original MSIC campus broke ground in 1998, with its first major expansion starting in 2023. The latest investment reflects DIA's goal of reestablishing deterrence, rebuilding military capacity, and providing warfighters and policymakers with deeper technical insights into foreign weapons systems.
