SpaceX launched secretive X-37B US military space drone

The rocket successfully launched at 11:50 pm (0350 GMT on Friday), according to SpaceX's livestream of the event.
The Falcon 9 lit up the night sky over NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where it was launched from.
The US Space Force has said the drone's mission will include "a wide range of test and experimentation objectives."
"These operational demonstrations and experiments comprise next-generation technologies including laser communications and the highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space," the service said in a statement last month.
"Mission 8 will contribute to improving the resilience, efficiency and security of U.S. space based communications architectures," it added.
About the size of a small bus, the X-37B US space drone looks like a mini version of the manned space shuttles retired in 2011.
On previous missions, the X-37B has carried out tests for US space agency NASA.
In operation since 2010, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle was designed for the Air Force by United Launch Alliance by Boeing.
It is 30 feet (nine meters) long, has a 15-foot wingspan and is powered by solar panels.
Related Links
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
|
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack
Russia says must be part of Ukraine security guarantees talks
China, India pledge to resume flights as Beijing's top diplomat wraps up visit
Indian PM to visit China, security chief says
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters