Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 26 as Putins expresses desire for peace



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Aug 1, 2025



The death toll from Thursday's Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv has risen to 26, including three children, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

The toll previously stood at 16, including two children, but was revised Friday after "rescuers retrieved 10 bodies from the rubble of the residential building in Sviatoshynsky district, including the body of a 2-year-old child", the ministry posted on Telegram.

It also said 159 people were wounded in Thursday's strikes, including 16 children.

One person was also killed in a Russian attack early Friday on Zaporizhzhia, in southeast Ukraine, the region's military administration said on Telegram.

Kyiv was observing a day of mourning after Thursday's bombardment, among the deadliest the capital has seen since Russia launched its large-scale offensive in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his allies on Thursday to bring about "regime change" in Russia, hours after the attack.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Russia's actions in Ukraine, suggesting that new sanctions against Moscow were coming.

"Russia -- I think it's disgusting what they're doing. I think it's disgusting," Trump told journalists.

On Monday, the US leader issued a "10 or 12" day ultimatum for Moscow to halt its invasion, now in its fourth year, or face sanctions.

Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia

Moscow (AFP) Aug 1, 2025 - Russia wants a "lasting and stable peace" in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, adding that Moscow's conditions for peace remained unchanged as Kyiv repeated its call for a leaders' meeting.

Putin has consistently rejected calls to pause his nearly three-and-a-half year assault on Ukraine despite growing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who issued a 10-day ultimatum earlier this week to stop the fighting.

"We need a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and would ensure the security of both countries," Putin told reporters.

But he added that "the conditions (from the Russian side) certainly remain the same".

Russia has frequently called on Ukraine to effectively cede control of four regions Moscow claims to have annexed, a demand Kyiv has called unacceptable.

Ukraine has been pleading with its Western backers to send more weapons for its troops to withstand Moscow's daily attacks and levy more sanctions on Russia and its trading partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pushing for a meeting with Putin to end the conflict, with Kyiv proposing talks by the end of August.

Zelensky on Friday repeated that call.

"We understand who makes the decisions in Russia and who must end this war," he said on social media.

Ukraine was ready "to meet at the level of leaders at any time", he added.

Putin, speaking alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, also said Moscow had started mass producing Oreshnik -- its hypersonic nuclear-capable missile.

Russia used Oreshnik to strike the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine last year before announcing it could deploy the missile in Belarus, its close ally.

"Our specialists, both Belarusian military specialists and Russian specialists, have chosen a place for future positions," Putin said.

"Work is now underway to prepare these positions. So, most likely, we will close this issue by the end of the year," he added.

