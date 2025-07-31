Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 President says Lebanon determined to disarm Hezbollah
President says Lebanon determined to disarm Hezbollah
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) July 31, 2025

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Thursday that he was determined to disarm Hezbollah, a step it has come under heavy US pressure to take, despite the group's protests that doing so would serve Israeli goals.

Hezbollah and Israel fought a two-month war last year that left the militant group badly weakened, though it retains part of its arsenal.

Israel has kept up its air strikes on Hezbollah targets despite a November ceasefire, and has threatened to continue them until the group has been disarmed.

In a speech on Thursday, Aoun said Beirut was demanding "the extension of the Lebanese state's authority over all its territory, the removal of weapons from all armed groups including Hezbollah and their handover to the Lebanese army".

He added it was every politician's duty "to seize this historic opportunity and push without hesitation towards affirming the army and security forces' monopoly on weapons over all Lebanese territory... in order to regain the world's confidence".

Under the November ceasefire, Hezbollah was to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border.

Israel was meant to withdraw all its troops from Lebanon, but has kept them in five areas it deems strategic.

The truce was based on a two-decade-old UN Security Council resolution that said only the Lebanese military and UN peacekeepers should possess weapons in the country's south, and that all non-state groups should be disarmed.

However, that resolution went unfulfilled for years, with Hezbollah's arsenal before the latest war seen as far superior to the army's, and the group wielding extensive political influence.

Aoun took over the presidency in January ending a two-year vacancy -- his election by lawmakers made possible in part by the shifting balance of power in the wake of the conflict.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said that "anyone calling today for the surrender of weapons, whether internally or externally, on the Arab or the international stage, is serving the Israeli project".

He accused US envoy Tom Barrack, who has visited Lebanon several times in recent months, of using "intimidation and threats" in his talks with senior officials with the aim of "aiding Israel".

- Collapse or stability -

Israel has carried out near daily strikes in Lebanon in recent months, targeting what it says are Hezbollah militants and infrastructure, but the group has refrained from striking back.

Israel launched several strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in the south and east on Thursday, targeting what it said were sites used by Hezbollah to manufacture and store missiles.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the targets included "Hezbollah's biggest precision missile manufacturing site", and the military said it had hit "infrastructure that was used for producing and storing strategic weapons" in south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

In his speech, Aoun said Lebanon was at "a crucial stage that does not tolerate any sort of provocation from any side".

"For the thousandth time, I assure you that my concern in having a (state) weapons monopoly comes from my concern to defend Lebanon's sovereignty and borders, to liberate the occupied Lebanese territories and build a state that welcomes all its citizens," he said, addressing Hezbollah's supporters as an "essential pillar" of society.

Lebanon has proposed modifications to "ideas" submitted by the United States on Hezbollah's disarmament, Aoun added, and a plan would be discussed at a cabinet meeting next week to "establish a timetable for implementation".

Aoun also demanded the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of Lebanese prisoners and "an immediate cessation of Israeli hostilities".

"Today, we must choose between collapse and stability," he said.

Hezbollah is the only group that held on to its weapons after Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, doing so in the name of "resistance" against Israel, which occupied south Lebanon until 2000.

Lebanon has also committed to disarming Palestinian militant groups that control the country's refugee camps.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Thailand says open to 'dialogue' with Cambodia to end conflict
 Turnberry, United Kingdom (AFP) July 26, 2025
 Thailand said late Saturday it agrees in principle to entering a ceasefire with Cambodia and beginning a "bilateral dialogue" to end days of fierce fighting that has left at least 33 people dead. The statement from Thailand's ministry of foreign affairs came after US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with the leaders of both Southeast Asian nations and that the two sides have agreed to meet and "quickly work out" a ceasefire. The Thai ministry confirmed a phone call between Trump and act ... read more
WAR REPORT
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
WAR REPORT
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
WAR REPORT
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
WAR REPORT
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
WAR REPORT
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel

 EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme

 Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros

 BAE Systems profit jumps as govts hike defence spend
WAR REPORT
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August

 Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia

 Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.