Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 Deloitte launches Silent Shield system to monitor satellite cyber threats
illustration only
Deloitte launches Silent Shield system to monitor satellite cyber threats
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 01, 2025

Satellites play a critical role in daily life, supporting everything from navigation and agriculture to communications and national defense. However, many orbiting assets remain vulnerable to cyber threats due to inadequate protection. To address this growing risk, Deloitte has developed and deployed Silent Shield, a space-based system designed to detect anomalies and cyber intrusions and provide near real-time alerts to operators.

"Silent Shield can be a critical tool for organizations seeking to understand and manage the risks to their missions, strengthen their cyber resiliency and protect against evolving cyber threats," said Brett Loubert, who leads Deloitte's U.S. Space practice. He explained that the system continuously analyzes data to identify abnormal patterns that could compromise satellite performance and disrupt essential services.

Silent Shield was integrated into a dedicated satellite, Deloitte-1, launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in March 2025. Following its deployment, Deloitte engineers ran multiple simulations to validate the platform's responsiveness to various cyberattack scenarios. These tests demonstrated the system's ability to flag threats promptly and accurately.

"Space services and operations depend on the reliability and resiliency of the cyber domain," added Ryan Roberts, a Deloitte cyber leader. "As the number of on-orbit assets we depend on grows from 10,000 satellites today to 100,000 by 2030, gaining near real-time insights into the cyber risks is paramount."

Deloitte has supported cyber operations for over a decade across defense, intelligence, and private industry. Silent Shield represents the company's latest step in merging cyber expertise with space technologies to strengthen mission assurance and operational resilience.

 Deloitte Space
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

CYBER WARS
