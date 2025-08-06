Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 06, 2025



MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) has secured two major contracts from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to deliver up to six advanced Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) for Halifax-class frigates. The agreements support the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) UAS initiative, designed to expand the Navy's maritime threat detection and situational awareness capabilities in Canadian and international waters.

The first contract, worth roughly $39 million, covers the procurement of two cutting-edge UAS units, with options for four more. The second, an in-service support agreement valued at approximately $27 million over five years, includes potential extensions that could sustain the systems for up to two decades.

These new systems will increase the RCN's operational reach and intelligence-gathering abilities, enabling enhanced maritime surveillance. The ISTAR UAS capability is expected to reach initial operational status in 2028, with full deployment planned by 2032.

"As a long-time trusted mission partner to Canada, MDA Space is honoured to deliver these advanced uncrewed aircraft systems to the Royal Canadian Navy and to provide our sailors with the modern systems they need to meet their operational missions," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "The ISTAR UAS project is a clear example of the advanced innovation required to support the modern operational demands of the Canadian Armed Forces, and of deep domestic Canadian industrial capabilities available to help them achieve that mission."

MDA Space's broader maritime portfolio includes capabilities like Maritime Insights for tracking global shipping activity and monitoring dark vessels in critical economic zones. Its CHORUS satellite constellation features the Vessel Detection Onboard Processor (VDOP), a demonstration system enabling near real-time Synthetic Aperture Radar processing and direct satellite transmission of vessel detection alerts to accelerate maritime situational awareness.

Related Links

MDA Space

UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

