Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

The first contract, worth roughly $39 million, covers the procurement of two cutting-edge UAS units, with options for four more. The second, an in-service support agreement valued at approximately $27 million over five years, includes potential extensions that could sustain the systems for up to two decades.
These new systems will increase the RCN's operational reach and intelligence-gathering abilities, enabling enhanced maritime surveillance. The ISTAR UAS capability is expected to reach initial operational status in 2028, with full deployment planned by 2032.
"As a long-time trusted mission partner to Canada, MDA Space is honoured to deliver these advanced uncrewed aircraft systems to the Royal Canadian Navy and to provide our sailors with the modern systems they need to meet their operational missions," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "The ISTAR UAS project is a clear example of the advanced innovation required to support the modern operational demands of the Canadian Armed Forces, and of deep domestic Canadian industrial capabilities available to help them achieve that mission."
MDA Space's broader maritime portfolio includes capabilities like Maritime Insights for tracking global shipping activity and monitoring dark vessels in critical economic zones. Its CHORUS satellite constellation features the Vessel Detection Onboard Processor (VDOP), a demonstration system enabling near real-time Synthetic Aperture Radar processing and direct satellite transmission of vessel detection alerts to accelerate maritime situational awareness.
Related Links
MDA Space
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey
US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters