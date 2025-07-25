IAEA chief 'encouraged' by Iran decision to re-engage

Grossi said the visit by the technical team could pave the way for UN inspectors to return to Iran, potentially within this year.
"If we do not return soon, there would be a serious problem, because this is an international obligation of Iran," Grossi told reporters during a visit to Singapore.
"I am encouraged by what I have been hearing from Tehran in the sense that they want to re-engage with us," he added.
A date for the visit was yet to be determined, but Grossi confirmed it will be "within weeks".
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had told the United Nations in New York a day earlier that an IAEA delegation would visit Iran within two to three weeks.
The group will not have access to nuclear sites, Gharibabadi said, adding that the visit would focus on establishing new relations with the UN nuclear watchdog.
The Iranian official spoke ahead of negotiations on Friday in Istanbul with France, Britain and Germany, which are threatening to sanction Iran over its alleged failure to adhere to its nuclear commitments.
If the European countries impose sanctions, "we will respond, we will react," Gharibabadi said.
Grossi said the team will not include nuclear inspectors yet.
"We need to listen to Iran in terms of what they consider should be the precautions to be taken. Some places... were destroyed. We should also check on this situation and then decide on a precise day to start the process of inspection, as we normally should."
An IAEA team left Iran in early July to return to the organisation's headquarters in Vienna after Tehran suspended cooperation with the agency.
Iran has blamed the IAEA in part for attacks on its nuclear facilities in June, which Israel says it launched to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Tehran has repeatedly denied.
The United States carried out its own strikes on June 22, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this week that Tehran has no plans to abandon its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, despite the "severe" damage to its facilities.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement
What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?
Kremlin cautions 'lots of work' ahead before Ukraine peace deal
China says raised 'solemn representations' with EU over Russia sanctions
China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM
Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters