Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel defence minister says Gaza offensive expands, will seize 'large areas'
Israel defence minister says Gaza offensive expands, will seize 'large areas'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) April 2, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday a major expansion of a military operation in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, saying the army would seize "large areas" of the Palestinian territory.

The defence chief said in a statement that Israel would expand its presence in Gaza to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure".

The expanded operation would "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", he said, without saying how much territory Israel would take.

The announcement comes after he warned last week the military would soon "operate with full force" in additional parts of Hamas-run Gaza.

Israel restarted intense bombing of Gaza on March 18 and then launched a new ground offensive, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire in the war with Hamas.

The war was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 50,357 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
China ready for 'constructive role' to end Ukraine war, FM tells Russian state media
 Moscow (AFP) April 1, 2025
 China is ready to play a "constructive role" in ending the war in Ukraine but backs Russia in defending its "interests", top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian state news agency Ria Novosti in an interview published on Tuesday. Wang is in Moscow this week for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and will meet President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has said. He told Ria Novosti that "China is ready, taking into account the aspirations of the parties involved, to play a constructive role in ... read more
WAR REPORT
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen

 Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
WAR REPORT
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services

 UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
WAR REPORT
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
WAR REPORT
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
WAR REPORT
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
WAR REPORT
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers

 Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump

 Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.