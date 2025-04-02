Israel defence minister says Gaza offensive expands, will seize 'large areas'

The defence chief said in a statement that Israel would expand its presence in Gaza to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure".
The expanded operation would "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", he said, without saying how much territory Israel would take.
The announcement comes after he warned last week the military would soon "operate with full force" in additional parts of Hamas-run Gaza.
Israel restarted intense bombing of Gaza on March 18 and then launched a new ground offensive, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire in the war with Hamas.
The war was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 50,357 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands
Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO
Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
|
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan
Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector
Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump
Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters