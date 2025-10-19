Israel renews Gaza attacks, accuses Hamas of breaking cease-fire



by Adam Schrader



Washington DC (UPI) Oct 19, 2025



The Israeli Defense Forces on Sunday accused Hamas of breaking a recent cease-fire and renewed attacks in Gaza against what it called "terror targets."

"Earlier today, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement," the IDF alleged in a post to social media.

"In response, the IDF has begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity. These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the cease-fire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly."

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that it directed "strong action" be taken against Gaza for the alleged ceasefire violation.

Hamas responded with a statement Sunday that asserted it has "fully, precisely and faithfully committed to implementing the agreement," which was signed in Egypt on Oct. 9, and said Israel had "deliberately violated the agreement from the first day of the ceasefire."

"Neither the mediators nor the guarantors have provided any evidence or proof that the movement has violated or obstructed its implementation," the Hamas statement reads.

"Instead, it has worked diligently and sincerely to implement the agreement, both in letter and spirit, in order to achieve stability and alleviate the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas then outlined what it considered to be violations of the ceasefire by Israel, which it said it had documented and presented to mediators.

These incidents included allegations Israeli forces targeted and killed 46 civilians, injuring 132 more, before Hamas issued its statement Sunday.

Hamas also accused Israel of preventing Palestinians from returning to their homes under threat of gunfire and the continued prevention of the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid, including food.

"Only three gas trucks and 29 fuel trucks were allowed to enter over nine days, while the agreement stipulates the entry of 50 fuel trucks per day. This means that what entered constitutes 7.1% of what was agreed upon," the Hamas statement reads.

Hamas said that the cease-fire deal also stipulated the resumption of electrical power and the repair of sewage lines and hospitals, but that Israel has continued to deny the entry of medical devices and equipment or the building materials necessary for reconstruction.

"The occupation continues its intransigence and delay in releasing the women and children who remain in detention," the Hamas statement added.

"To date, the occupation has not committed to providing the movement with an accurate and comprehensive list of the names and data of the detainees in its prisons, nor the names of the hundreds of martyrs whose bodies it still holds."

And, Hamas accused Israel of sending them the "mutilated" bodies of Palestinians who allegedly showed signs of being hanged or crushed to death. Ofer Cassif, a left-wing Israeli politician, has called for "relevant authorities" to investigate the signs of torture.

"Hamas holds the occupation authorities fully responsible for any deterioration or collapse of the agreement and calls on mediators and the international community to urgently intervene to halt these aggressive practices and ensure the agreement's implementation in a manner that achieves security and stability for the Palestinian people," the group said.

The guarantors of the cease-fire, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, have not yet issued statement about the renewed hostilities amid fears the cease-fire could collapse.

Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday issued a warning with little details provided that Hamas was allegedly planning an attack against its own people in violation of the cease-fire agreement.

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the cease-fire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts. The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the cease-fire terms," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the cease-fire."

Hamas responded to the U.S. State Department and said it "categorically denies" the accusations of an "imminent attack."

"These false allegations are fully consistent with misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the occupation's continued crimes and systematic aggression against our people," Hamas said.

Hamas said that police forces in Gaza have been "fulfilling their national duty" by pursuing members of criminal gangs that it alleges are armed and financed by Israel.

"The occupation authorities formed, armed and financed criminal gangs that carried out murders, kidnappings, thefts of aid trucks, and robberies against Palestinian civilians," Hamas said.

"They publicly acknowledged their crimes through the media and video clips, confirming the occupation's involvement in spreading chaos and disrupting security."

