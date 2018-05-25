Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Italy deploys frigate after drone 'attack' on Gaza aid flotilla
Italy deploys frigate after drone 'attack' on Gaza aid flotilla
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Rome (AFP) Sept 24, 2025

Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto sent a navy frigate Wednesday to assist a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, after organisers said several of their boats had been targeted by drones off Greece.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said more than a dozen explosions were heard around the flotilla late Tuesday, with damage caused by "unidentified objects" dropped on deck.

Crosetto said he "authorised the immediate intervention of the Italian Navy's multi-purpose frigate Fasan, which was sailing north of Crete as part of Operation Safe Sea".

"The vessel is already en route to the area for possible rescue operations", he said in a statement posted on X.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) set sail from Barcelona this month with the aim of breaking the Israeli blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid.

Israel, which blocked two previous attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July, has said it will not allow the flotilla to reach the embattled Palestinian territory.

"Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade," foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein told AFP.

"If their intentions are sincere, they should transfer any such aid to the nearby Ashkelon Marina so it can be forwarded promptly to the Gaza Strip in a non-violent manner," he said.

- 'Strongest condemnation' -

Several of the boats reported explosions Tuesday and unidentified objects being dropped on and near boats, causing damage and widespread obstruction in communications, GSF said.

It accused Israel of "endangering the 500+ unarmed civilians aboard the flotilla" that is carrying activists from 45 countries, including Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

"The drones that have been following us for days have detonated an explosive device, knocking off the boat's jib, and we're at risk of the mast falling," said Stefano Bertoldi, an Italian activist with the climate group "Ultima Generazione" (Last Generation) that is sailing in the flotilla.

Bertoldi issued several maydays as the explosions rang out, Last Generation said in a statement.

Crosetto expressed "the strongest condemnation" of the "attack" by "currently unidentified perpetrators".

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had asked Israel to ensure the safety of "Italian citizens, along with members of parliament and MEPs".

He has already informed Israel that "any operation entrusted to Israeli forces must be conducted in compliance with international law and the principle of absolute caution," the ministry said in a statement.

Tajani has also asked the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv to "reiterate its previous request to the Israeli government to guarantee the absolute protection of the personnel on board," it said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla currently numbers 51 vessels, most of which are off the Greek island of Crete.

Vessels waiting to join the flotilla had already been targeted in two suspected drone attacks in Tunisia.

- Maritime escort -

The Greek coastguard told AFP that a patrol boat from the EU borders agency Frontex had approached one vessel and saw no evidence of damage.

Contacted at its Warsaw headquarters, Frontex could not immediately confirm or deny the incident.

Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which has a senator on one of the boats, called on the EU "to intervene immediately to defend the vessels flying the flags of member states" by providing "protection and maritime escort through the deployment of Frontex vessels".

The pro-Palestinian Global Sumud Flotilla describes itself as an independent group not linked to any government or political party.

Sumud is Arabic word for "resilience".

Israel has launched a major air and ground offensive on Gaza City in a bid to root out Hamas after nearly two years of war.

During that time, Israeli military operations have killed at least 65,419 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the UN considers reliable.

Hamas's attack that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones
 Vilnius (AFP) Sept 23, 2025
 Lithuania has streamlined its rules to make it easier to order the military to shoot down drones that violate its airspace, Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene said Tuesday. "Even though we live de jure in peacetime, our laws ... were not adapted to current threats," Sakaliene told parliament. As of October 1, Sakaliene said she or an "authorised person" would now be able to order that a drone flying in restricted or closed airspace be downed. The goal is "a mechanism that allows us to react i ... read more
UAV NEWS
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
UAV NEWS
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
UAV NEWS
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing

 Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones

 Two Scandinavian airports temporarily shutter over drone sightings

 Maxar and AIDC advance Taiwan UAV sector with GPS-jamming resilience software
UAV NEWS
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
UAV NEWS
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
UAV NEWS
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel

 Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Spain faces uphill battle to cut Israel military ties: experts
UAV NEWS
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'

 Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
UAV NEWS
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.