Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Macron appoints military advisor as new army chief
Macron appoints military advisor as new army chief
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) July 23, 2025

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed his closest military advisor, an experienced fighter pilot, as the new chief of staff of France's armed forces, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Wednesday.

Fabien Mandon, a 55-year-old air force general and former Mirage fighter jet pilot, takes over from Thierry Burkhard.

The appointment of Mandon, who has extensive combat experience, comes after Macron last week called for a boost in France's defence spending, citing Russia as a threat for all of Europe.

Macron said that "if you want be feared you must be powerful" and urged "mobilisation" by all government departments.

"I have every confidence in General Fabien Mandon," Macron said on X, adding he would "guide our forces in the face of major challenges".

Lecornu said Mandon took on the job in the context of "an increasingly demanding security environment".

Until Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, France's armed forces were mainly focused on international missions and asymmetric warfare against non-state actors, such as jihadist groups in Africa's Sahel.

Over the past three years, Burkhard has overseen a strategic shift to include the possibility of high-intensity war between states.

Mandon's career includes several foreign deployments, including in the Central African Republic, Chad, and Tajikistan, from where he flew missions in Afghanistan.

"I killed in Afghanistan. And I know whom I killed: Taliban. I have the soul of a fighter," he recently told French magazine L'Express.

Mandon also served temporarily as commander at the Avord Air Base, where nuclear-capable fighter jets are stationed.

Part of his brief at the Elysee has been to inform Macron about nuclear deterrence questions.

bur-jh/as/jj

X

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Israel strikes Damascus hard in support of the Druze
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 16, 2025
Israel carried out heavy airstrikes in the heart of Damascus on Wednesday, hitting the Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters and an area surrounding the presidential palace. The attack killed three people and wounded 34 others, according to media reports and the Syrian Health Ministry. Israel said the strikes were meant to protect the Druze, a Syrian Arab minority, and to force President Ahmad Sharaa to withdraw his forces from the southern city of Sweida, where clashes involving Druze armed gro ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
WAR REPORT
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
WAR REPORT
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning

 Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
WAR REPORT
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
WAR REPORT
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
WAR REPORT
Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief

 Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential

 What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?

 Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan
WAR REPORT
Kremlin cautions 'lots of work' ahead before Ukraine peace deal

 China says raised 'solemn representations' with EU over Russia sanctions

 China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM

 State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.