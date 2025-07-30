SFL to Deliver Rapid Deployment AISSat-4 for Norway's Expanding Maritime Surveillance



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025



SFL Missions Inc. has secured a contract from the Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA) to develop AISSat-4, a ship-tracking nanosatellite scheduled for launch within a year. The mission aims to bolster Norway's maritime monitoring network by adding capacity as current satellites approach the end of their service lives.

Built on SFL's proven SPARTAN 6U platform, AISSat-4 will carry a single Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver developed by Kongsberg Seatex of Trondheim. The SPARTAN bus has a strong track record, with 18 commercial satellites launched to date.

SFL's vertically integrated structure allows rapid development, testing, and deployment. "We have extensive experience in implementing AIS missions, and therefore we have the expertise and design heritage needed to implement the AISSat-4 mission on a short schedule," said Dr. Robert E. Zee, SFL Missions Director and CEO.

The AISSat-4 satellite will capture up to 1.5 million unique AIS signals daily, even in busy maritime corridors. It will reinforce Norway's Blue Justice Ocean Surveillance Program, which enables nations to share space-based AIS data to combat illegal fishing and maritime crime globally.

Norway operates one of the world's most advanced space-based marine surveillance systems through NOSA and the Norwegian Coastal Administration. "The societal benefits we gain from collecting AIS information from satellites is significant. It is therefore important that we ensure the maintenance of this capability," said Coastal Administration Director Einar Vik Arset.

The Norwegian space AIS fleet began with AISSat-1 in 2010, which collected data for 12 years. It was followed by AISSat-2, NorSat-1 and -2 in 2017, NorSat-3 in 2021, NorSat-TD in 2023, and NorSat-4 in early 2025. These satellites integrated increasingly advanced technologies including radar detectors, optical cameras, laser communications, and fifth-generation AIS receivers.

The upcoming AISSat-4 satellite will focus solely on AIS data collection, continuing the legacy of space-based maritime situational awareness initiated over 15 years ago in partnership with SFL.

