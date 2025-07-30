Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 SFL to Deliver Rapid Deployment AISSat-4 for Norway's Expanding Maritime Surveillance
illustration only
SFL to Deliver Rapid Deployment AISSat-4 for Norway's Expanding Maritime Surveillance
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025

SFL Missions Inc. has secured a contract from the Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA) to develop AISSat-4, a ship-tracking nanosatellite scheduled for launch within a year. The mission aims to bolster Norway's maritime monitoring network by adding capacity as current satellites approach the end of their service lives.

Built on SFL's proven SPARTAN 6U platform, AISSat-4 will carry a single Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver developed by Kongsberg Seatex of Trondheim. The SPARTAN bus has a strong track record, with 18 commercial satellites launched to date.

SFL's vertically integrated structure allows rapid development, testing, and deployment. "We have extensive experience in implementing AIS missions, and therefore we have the expertise and design heritage needed to implement the AISSat-4 mission on a short schedule," said Dr. Robert E. Zee, SFL Missions Director and CEO.

The AISSat-4 satellite will capture up to 1.5 million unique AIS signals daily, even in busy maritime corridors. It will reinforce Norway's Blue Justice Ocean Surveillance Program, which enables nations to share space-based AIS data to combat illegal fishing and maritime crime globally.

Norway operates one of the world's most advanced space-based marine surveillance systems through NOSA and the Norwegian Coastal Administration. "The societal benefits we gain from collecting AIS information from satellites is significant. It is therefore important that we ensure the maintenance of this capability," said Coastal Administration Director Einar Vik Arset.

The Norwegian space AIS fleet began with AISSat-1 in 2010, which collected data for 12 years. It was followed by AISSat-2, NorSat-1 and -2 in 2017, NorSat-3 in 2021, NorSat-TD in 2023, and NorSat-4 in early 2025. These satellites integrated increasingly advanced technologies including radar detectors, optical cameras, laser communications, and fifth-generation AIS receivers.

The upcoming AISSat-4 satellite will focus solely on AIS data collection, continuing the legacy of space-based maritime situational awareness initiated over 15 years ago in partnership with SFL.

Related Links
 SFL Missions
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
India's Modi renews ties with Maldives
 Male, Maldives (AFP) July 26, 2025
 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a visit to the Maldives on Saturday, renewing ties by offering infrastructure projects and vital financial assistance to the cash-strapped Indian Ocean nation. Regional powerhouse India had been concerned that its small, yet strategically located neighbour was drifting towards the orbit of its rival China following the 2023 election of President Mohamed Muizzu on an anti-India platform. Since coming to office, Muizzu has secured the withdrawal of a ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
FLOATING STEEL
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
FLOATING STEEL
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
FLOATING STEEL
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites

 Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
FLOATING STEEL
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
FLOATING STEEL
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases

 Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
FLOATING STEEL
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals

 Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.