Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 The threat of space terrorism is no longer science fiction, but we're ill-prepared to combat it
illustration only
The threat of space terrorism is no longer science fiction, but we're ill-prepared to combat it
 by Anna Marie Brennan
 Hamilton, New Zealand (SPX) Nov 06, 2025

As satellite technology surges ahead and space becomes increasingly accessible to private and state actors alike, the new and unsettling threat of space terrorism looms above Earth's atmosphere.

Once the domain of science fiction, the idea of terrorist activity in outer space is now a growing concern among experts.

The democratisation of space has not only opened the door to innovation but also to vulnerability. The current legal frameworks may not be equipped to respond.

Over the past decade, the proliferation of commercial space ventures and the reduced costs of developing satellite technology have dramatically lowered the barriers to entry for "spacefaring".

This shift has empowered not only governments but also private corporations and, alarmingly, non-state actors.

Groups and individuals once considered insignificant in the realm of space security are now capable of launching cyber attacks on satellites and ground stations.

In March 2022, Network Battalion (NB65), a group affiliated with Anonymous, allegedly hacked the Russian civilian space agency Roscosmos in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The group claimed control over several satellites, prompting Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin to declare that disabling another country's satellites could be considered a "casus belli" - a cause for war.

While causing minimal damage, the incident underscores a broader trend: the increasing capability of non-state actors to disrupt space infrastructure. It also raises urgent questions about accountability, jurisdiction and the adequacy of international law.

Legal vacuum in the cosmos

International space law, anchored by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, was crafted in an era when only a handful of states had access to orbit.

The treaty emphasises peaceful exploration and cooperation, stating that activities in space must align with the UN Charter and promote international peace. However, it lacks explicit provisions addressing terrorism or the actions of non-state entities.

Article VI of the treaty does hold states responsible for national activities in space, whether conducted by government agencies or private entities. But it fails to define "non-governmental entities" or outline mechanisms for enforcement.

This ambiguity leaves a gaping hole in the legal architecture, especially as private companies increasingly take on roles once reserved for national space agencies.

The Liability Convention of 1972 offers some recourse for damage caused by space object. But it too focuses on state actors and does not contemplate ideologically motivated attacks by rogue groups or individuals.

One of the most pressing challenges in addressing space terrorism is the lack of a coherent definition.

Traditional definitions of terrorism emphasise the intent to coerce a state into action or inaction through violence. But how does this translate to the orbital realm?

Some experts propose defining space terrorism as ideologically motivated destruction targeting the space industry. Their definition captures the economic dimension but omits the national security aspects unique to space.

Without a comprehensive definition, acts ranging from cyber intrusions to physical attacks on satellites risk being misclassified or overlooked entirely.

Historical precedents and emerging threats

Though under-reported, space terrorism is not a new phenomenon. In 1999, the UK's Skynet military satellite was allegedly targeted by hackers demanding ransom.

While the Ministry of Defence remained tight-lipped, reports suggested communication channels were compromised, hinting at a sophisticated breach of national security.

More recently, Russia has been accused of persistently jamming UK satellites. This tactic disrupts communications and poses serious risks to both civilian and military operations.

These incidents have intensified concern that satellite attacks - whether through hacking, jamming or physical destruction - will become more frequent and sophisticated in the coming years.

As space systems become more integrated with Earth-based infrastructure, supporting everything from telecommunications to navigation, the stakes grow exponentially. Experts warn the next decade could see a surge in ideologically motivated attacks on satellites, with devastating consequences for global security and commerce.

The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) has only recently begun to address space security threats. But without a dedicated legal framework, efforts remain fragmented.

One avenue would be to develop transparency and confidence-building measures to cultivate trust and cooperation among state and non-state actors. But data-sharing agreements remain difficult to negotiate due to national security concerns.

Future research must explore how UNOOSA can support states in crafting domestic laws that address space terrorism. This includes defining what constitutes an act of terrorism in space, establishing protocols for incident reporting and determining liability for attacks on commercial and civilian infrastructure.

Space terrorism is no longer a theoretical concern. It is a tangible threat with real-world implications. As the line between state and non-state actors blurs, and as private companies take on greater roles in space exploration, the need for a robust, adaptable legal framework becomes critical.

The question is no longer whether space terrorism occurs, but how the international community responds when it does. Without clear rules, accountability mechanisms and cooperative strategies, humanity risks turning the final frontier into the next battlefield.

Related Links
 University of Waikato
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Spanish Air and Space Force integrates advanced national space surveillance system
 Paris, France (SPX) Nov 04, 2025
 The Spanish Air and Space Force, together with the Directorate General of Weapons and Material, has received the CCSE system developed by GMV following a formal acceptance event at Torrejon Air Base. The CCSE system is designed to enhance Spain's space surveillance and control, and is now being integrated into the Space Operations and Surveillance Center (COVE). During the acceptance ceremony, General Francisco Braco Carbo, Chief of Staff of the Spanish Air and Space Force, presided as protocol do ... read more
SPACEWAR
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
SPACEWAR
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
SPACEWAR
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
SPACEWAR
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
SPACEWAR
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
SPACEWAR
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
SPACEWAR
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet

 Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

 Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks

 France vows support for NATO ally Romania after US troop cut
SPACEWAR
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.