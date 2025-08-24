Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace
 by Danielle Haynes
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 24, 2025

The Israeli military launched a series of attacks on Yemen's power infrastructure and the presidential palace in Sanaa on Sunday, killing at least four people, Houthi-run media announced.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strikes on the palace, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a fuel storage site, which it said the Houthi rebels use for military activity in the capital.

"These strikes were carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel with missiles and" drones, the IDF said in a post on X.

"The Houthis, backed by Iran, continue to exploit civilian infrastructure for terror purposes."

A Houthi military official told Houthi-run broadcaster Al Masirah that the group was able to "neutralize most of the Israeli enemy aircraft participating in the aggression and forced them to leave."

Al Masirah reported that, in addition to four killed, 67 people sustained injuries in the attacks.

Houthi official Mohammed al-Bujhaiti said in a statement that the attacks won't stop the Houthis from putting pressure on Israel as it wages war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

"The Israeli aggression against Yemen will not discourage us from continuing our support for Gaza, no matter the sacrifices," he said. "The issue is settled for us: either eternity in heaven or eternity in hell."

The Israeli military escalated attacks on Gaza on Sunday, killing at least 51 people including children and people seeking aid, medical officials told Al Jazeera. At least three of those killed came from an attack on a residential apartment.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian-run WAFA news agency reported that Israeli troops raided a house in the village of al-Arqa and set fire to land in Marj Ibn Amer plain.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday that the country is seeing a return to Zionism at its peak.

"We will defeat the terror regime in Yemen as we defeated Hezbollah, the Syrians and the octopus head in Iran and as our righteous and dedicated fighters are defeating Hamas in Gaza," he said in a speech at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, according to The Times of Israel.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Aug 21, 2025
 President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had tested a long-range cruise missile known as Flamingo that can strike targets at 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles) and said mass production could begin by February. "The missile has undergone successful tests. It is currently our most successful missile - it can fly 3,000 kilometres, which is significant," he told reporters in comments released on Thursday. ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
MISSILE NEWS
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
MISSILE NEWS
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
MISSILE NEWS
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
MISSILE NEWS
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
MISSILE NEWS
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
MISSILE NEWS
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.