Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Zelensky condemns 'vile' Russian attack that lasted 12 hours
Zelensky condemns 'vile' Russian attack that lasted 12 hours
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 28, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned a "vile" Russian airstrike that lasted more than 12 hours overnight Saturday, killing at least four people in Kyiv.

Zelensky, in a post to social media, said Russia used nearly 500 attack drones and more than 40 missiles, including air Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, for "targeted terror" against Ukrainian cities in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. Kyiv was said to be the main target of the attack.

The fatalities included a 12-year-old girl who was "crushed by a concrete slab," Ukrainian authorities said, and more than 70 other people, including children, are reported to have been injured.

The airstrike damaged a building of the Cardiology Institute, as well as a bread-production facility, a tire manufacturing plant, private homes and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure, Zelensky said.

"This vile attack came virtually as the close of U.N. General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world," Zelensky said.

"The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as it earns revenue from energy and operates a shadow fleet. We will continue to strike back to deprive Russia of those revenue streams and to compel it toward diplomacy."

Igor Klymenko, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said in a statement on Telegram that more than 1,500 emergency workers and police officers responded to incidents across the country. More than a hundred civilian sites were said to have been damaged.

The Ukrainian Air Force later said on Telegram that the bombardment began around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and that its air defenses detected and tracked a total of 643 aerial targets.

Ukraine's defense forces responded with aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups. By 10:30 a.m., they reported having shot down or neutralized 611 of the 643 threats: 566 attack drones, two Banderol drones, 35 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and all eight Kalibr missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday that it had carried out the airstrike, which it said targeted "military-industrial complex facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

"The strike's objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian officials also said Sunday that it had faced a large-scale airstrike from Ukraine, intercepting some 41 drones.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Pete Hegseth orders top U.S. military leaders to Tuesday summit
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 25, 2025
War Secretary Pete Hegseth has summoned the nation's military leaders from around the world to meet at a Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va., for an unspecified reason on Tuesday. The number of generals and admirals called to the meeting is the most summoned for a meeting in many years, according to The New York Times. Other media outlets reporting the meeting include The Hill and CNN, which said hundreds of military leaders are expected to attend the high-level meeting. "The secre ... read more
WAR REPORT
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
WAR REPORT
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
WAR REPORT
Denmark says drone incursions were 'professional', rules out Russia

 EU states to hold talks on 'drone wall' to protect bloc

 Denmark military intel fails to identify source of drone flights

 China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing
WAR REPORT
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
WAR REPORT
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'
WAR REPORT
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel

 Spain faces uphill battle to cut Israel military ties: experts
WAR REPORT
NATO sticks to guns as allies talk tough on Russian jets

 Trump to attend meeting with hundreds of senior U.S. military officers

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'
WAR REPORT
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.