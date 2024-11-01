Aalyria secures 100 million dollars to expand next generation space networking

The round values the Livermore, California based company at 1.3 billion dollars and is led by Battery Ventures and J2 Ventures, with participation from DYNE and other investors. Aalyria plans to use the capital to scale Spacetime, its managed network orchestration platform, and Tightbeam, its ultra high speed laser communications terminals, across commercial and government programs.
Spacetime is designed to orchestrate and continually optimize complex directional networks in real time as satellites, aircraft, ships, and other assets move and as weather and environmental conditions change. The software platform manages routing rules, spectrum use, and network resources dynamically, allowing operators to establish new links and transport paths in tactically responsive timeframes while maintaining high throughput.
Tightbeam provides secure, high capacity optical links through the atmosphere, focusing laser energy on intended receivers to move data faster, farther, and more securely than traditional broadcast style wireless networks. Together, Spacetime and Tightbeam are intended to transform land, sea, air, and space systems from isolated point to point connections into adaptive, coordinated networks of networks that can route around failures and prioritize mission traffic.
Aalyria was founded in 2021 by CEO Chris Taylor, CTO Brian Barritt, and others through the acquisition of two inventions developed over more than a decade of research at Google and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The company positions itself as a control layer for the rapidly growing space economy, aiming to provide the networking intelligence required as tens of thousands of satellites come online and data volumes increase.
"We started Aalyria to build what space has been missing: a true communications and networking layer that scales with human and market demand," said Taylor. He compared Aalyria's mission to the control planes that coordinated earlier infrastructure shifts such as railroads, telecommunications, and the internet, arguing that space infrastructure similarly needs an intelligent control layer that can make it as reliable and programmable as terrestrial networks.
The company notes that aerospace and defense operators are increasingly shifting to narrow, directional wireless beams to improve range, throughput, and security by concentrating power on specific receivers. Moving platforms, changing weather, and terrain blockages can interrupt these links, however, and Aalyria's technologies are designed to predict and resolve these disruptions in real time, maintaining resilient high capacity connectivity in motion.
"Aalyria has built an extremely important platform at the intersection of advanced networking, AI driven orchestration, and national security," said Michael Brown, General Partner at Battery Ventures and an incoming Aalyria board member. He said the team's ability to deliver resilient, software defined connectivity across complex environments positions the company to play a foundational role in future communications architectures.
Aalyria reports that its technology is already being deployed in flagship commercial satellite programs, including next generation Low Earth Orbit constellations, as well as missions for the U.S. Government and allied partners. Its platforms are designed to operate across multiple orbital regimes and mission types, coordinating traffic between satellites, ground stations, airborne assets, and terrestrial networks under a unified control framework.
Telesat President and CEO Dan Goldberg said Aalyria's orchestration and optimization capabilities are a key performance and resiliency enabler for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit network. He said Spacetime's dynamic routing, spectrum aware resource management, and link prediction will be integrated with the Lightspeed system design to enhance end to end service delivery on the global network.
In recent years Aalyria has announced collaborations and deployments with a range of commercial and government organizations across the global space ecosystem. Partners include Telesat, Google Public Sector, NASA, Airbus, ALL.SPACE, Keysight Technologies, Logos Space, the European Space Agency, and multiple U.S. military services and field activities, supporting projects in next generation connectivity, space domain awareness, and mission critical communications.
"We're at an inflection point where the world is increasingly connected in space: tens of thousands of satellites are launching, data volumes are exploding, and traditional point to point links can't keep up," said Alex Harstrick, Managing Partner at J2 Ventures. He said Aalyria's combination of large scale network orchestration software and high throughput optical links positions the company as essential infrastructure for the next wave of space communications.
Aalyria
