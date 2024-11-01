Military Space News
SPACEMART
 Aalyria secures 100 million dollars to expand next generation space networking
illustration only

Aalyria secures 100 million dollars to expand next generation space networking

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 Aalyria has closed a 100 million dollar Series B funding round to accelerate deployment of its next generation space communications technologies and expand its role in emerging satellite and defense networks.

The round values the Livermore, California based company at 1.3 billion dollars and is led by Battery Ventures and J2 Ventures, with participation from DYNE and other investors. Aalyria plans to use the capital to scale Spacetime, its managed network orchestration platform, and Tightbeam, its ultra high speed laser communications terminals, across commercial and government programs.

Spacetime is designed to orchestrate and continually optimize complex directional networks in real time as satellites, aircraft, ships, and other assets move and as weather and environmental conditions change. The software platform manages routing rules, spectrum use, and network resources dynamically, allowing operators to establish new links and transport paths in tactically responsive timeframes while maintaining high throughput.

Tightbeam provides secure, high capacity optical links through the atmosphere, focusing laser energy on intended receivers to move data faster, farther, and more securely than traditional broadcast style wireless networks. Together, Spacetime and Tightbeam are intended to transform land, sea, air, and space systems from isolated point to point connections into adaptive, coordinated networks of networks that can route around failures and prioritize mission traffic.

Aalyria was founded in 2021 by CEO Chris Taylor, CTO Brian Barritt, and others through the acquisition of two inventions developed over more than a decade of research at Google and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The company positions itself as a control layer for the rapidly growing space economy, aiming to provide the networking intelligence required as tens of thousands of satellites come online and data volumes increase.

"We started Aalyria to build what space has been missing: a true communications and networking layer that scales with human and market demand," said Taylor. He compared Aalyria's mission to the control planes that coordinated earlier infrastructure shifts such as railroads, telecommunications, and the internet, arguing that space infrastructure similarly needs an intelligent control layer that can make it as reliable and programmable as terrestrial networks.

The company notes that aerospace and defense operators are increasingly shifting to narrow, directional wireless beams to improve range, throughput, and security by concentrating power on specific receivers. Moving platforms, changing weather, and terrain blockages can interrupt these links, however, and Aalyria's technologies are designed to predict and resolve these disruptions in real time, maintaining resilient high capacity connectivity in motion.

"Aalyria has built an extremely important platform at the intersection of advanced networking, AI driven orchestration, and national security," said Michael Brown, General Partner at Battery Ventures and an incoming Aalyria board member. He said the team's ability to deliver resilient, software defined connectivity across complex environments positions the company to play a foundational role in future communications architectures.

Aalyria reports that its technology is already being deployed in flagship commercial satellite programs, including next generation Low Earth Orbit constellations, as well as missions for the U.S. Government and allied partners. Its platforms are designed to operate across multiple orbital regimes and mission types, coordinating traffic between satellites, ground stations, airborne assets, and terrestrial networks under a unified control framework.

Telesat President and CEO Dan Goldberg said Aalyria's orchestration and optimization capabilities are a key performance and resiliency enabler for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit network. He said Spacetime's dynamic routing, spectrum aware resource management, and link prediction will be integrated with the Lightspeed system design to enhance end to end service delivery on the global network.

In recent years Aalyria has announced collaborations and deployments with a range of commercial and government organizations across the global space ecosystem. Partners include Telesat, Google Public Sector, NASA, Airbus, ALL.SPACE, Keysight Technologies, Logos Space, the European Space Agency, and multiple U.S. military services and field activities, supporting projects in next generation connectivity, space domain awareness, and mission critical communications.

"We're at an inflection point where the world is increasingly connected in space: tens of thousands of satellites are launching, data volumes are exploding, and traditional point to point links can't keep up," said Alex Harstrick, Managing Partner at J2 Ventures. He said Aalyria's combination of large scale network orchestration software and high throughput optical links positions the company as essential infrastructure for the next wave of space communications.

Related Links
 Aalyria
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
China tests AI satellite swarm for space-based computing
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 16, 2026
 China has advanced its vision for space-based computing with a satellite network that deploys 10 artificial intelligence models in orbit and demonstrates inter-satellite networking capabilities. Developed by Zhejiang Lab in cooperation with international partners, the experimental space computing network is built around the Three-Body Computing Constellation, a planned fleet of more than 1,000 satellites designed to deliver large-scale processing power in space. The first 12 satellites of th ... read more
SPACEMART
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
SPACEMART
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
SPACEMART
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
SPACEMART
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
SPACEMART
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
SPACEMART
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
SPACEMART
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'

 China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
SPACEMART
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.