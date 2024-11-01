Astronaut Brain Grip Study Reveals How the Mind Adapts to Shifting Gravity Environments

On Earth, people grip objects to ensure they don't fall. In space, this process changes: when astronauts hold an object without moving it and then let go, the object doesn't fall because there is no gravity. But when astronauts move an object in any direction, inertia takes it up, down, left, or right if the hand grip is not steady.
Philippe Lefevre and colleagues at Universite catholique de Louvain and Ikerbasque explored how astronauts adapt their hand grip when transitioning between environments with and without gravity.
The researchers discovered that gravity has a lasting imprint on the brain even after people are in gravity-free environments for several months. Astronauts overcompensated with their hand grip on objects in space because their brains anticipated gravity's pull. This overcompensation was especially pronounced when astronauts were moving objects around.
Similarly, after returning to Earth, astronauts initially made incorrect predictions about how they were holding and manipulating objects, but progressively adjusted their grip over time.
According to the researchers, this work suggests that the brain adapts to different gravitational environments gradually, and that control strategies for grip strength often depend on the brain's predictions about the risk of making accidents. Lefevre noted the intense preparation and work required to coordinate with the space agency and await successful spacecraft flight - a process that spanned close to 20 years when combined with data compilation and analyses.
The researchers look forward to publishing further data collected from astronauts on point-to-point movement accuracy with objects, adjustments following object collision, and adjustments based on skin friction with objects.
Research Report:Effect of Risks, Consequences, and Gravitational Priors on Sensorimotor Coordination: Insights from Weightlessness
Related Links
Universite catholique de Louvain and Ikerbasque
Space Medicine Technology and Systems
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace
Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control
Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks
Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader
Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war
Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters