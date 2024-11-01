Military Space News
SPACE MEDICINE
 Biofilm communities seen as key to safer long term spaceflight
illustration only

Biofilm communities seen as key to safer long term spaceflight

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 A global team of scientists has identified biofilms, the structured microbial communities that form on surfaces, as a critical yet underappreciated factor for the future of human space exploration. The researchers argue that understanding how these microbial communities behave in space will be essential for protecting astronaut health and enabling long duration missions.

University of Houston microbiologist Madhan Tirumalai, a member of NASAs Analysis Working Groups, contributed to a new review in the journal npj Biofilms and Microbiomes that pulls together existing data on biofilms from spaceflight experiments. Working in the microbes subgroup, Tirumalai and colleagues examined how biofilms, which are made up of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms embedded in a sticky matrix, may respond to the unique stresses of spacecraft environments.

Biofilms are often described as microbial cities because they allow microorganisms to live together in organized communities, share resources and communicate using chemical signals. Within these structures, microbes can better shield themselves from environmental stress, including desiccation, disinfectants and changes in temperature or radiation, than they can as free living cells.

Astronauts on the International Space Station live in conditions that differ sharply from Earth, including altered gravity, higher levels of radiation and documented changes in immune function. These factors place significant stress on the human body, but the research team notes that far less attention has been paid to how spaceflight affects the microbial communities that live on and within astronauts and the biofilms they form.

To begin closing that gap, the scientists drew on NASAs Open Science Data Repository, which houses genomic and biological data from previous spaceflight missions. By mining these datasets, they assessed how space related factors might shift which microbes are present, how they interact and whether their capacity to form biofilms changes in orbit.

Lead author Katherine Baxter of the University of Glasgow emphasized that biofilms are deeply embedded in everyday life on Earth, from dental plaque and the white coating on the tongue to microbial buildup in water systems and biofilms that form on medical devices such as catheters. She noted that because these communities are so fundamental for life here, they inevitably will shape life in space as well.

In spacecraft, biofilms could make microbes more resistant to treatment and more difficult to eradicate from critical systems. Tirumalais earlier work suggests that genes associated with biofilm formation can mutate or adapt under spaceflight conditions, potentially enhancing the ability of microorganisms to build protective matrices in microgravity and high radiation environments.

The review also highlights the close ties between biofilms and antibiotic resistance, a challenge that already threatens health care systems worldwide. In the confined, resource limited setting of a spacecraft or future space habitat, the emergence of antibiotic resistant, biofilm forming pathogens could have serious consequences for crew health and mission safety.

At the same time, the authors stress that biofilms are not solely a hazard. The paper outlines how engineered biofilms could be harnessed as tools to support long duration exploration, including therapies designed to restore microbial balance in astronauts, advanced drug delivery systems that exploit biofilm properties and biofilm based treatments to boost plant growth in space agriculture systems.

According to the team, many of the technologies discussed in the review are already under development in laboratories on Earth, rather than being speculative concepts. By aligning these efforts with spaceflight needs and integrating them with open data resources, they see an opportunity to accelerate the translation of biofilm science into practical applications for human exploration beyond Earth orbit.

Tirumalais broader research program also includes studies of how bacteria survive in spacecraft assembly clean rooms, highly controlled facilities designed to minimize biological contamination of spacecraft. His work shows that even these environments can harbor microbes capable of persisting under extreme conditions, underscoring the resilience of microbial life.

For Tirumalai, the enduring partnership between humans and microbes frames the questions that drive his investigations. He argues that because humans have co evolved with microorganisms for millions of years, any realistic plan for exploring the frontiers of space must incorporate a detailed understanding of how microbial communities and their biofilms respond to spaceflight conditions.

