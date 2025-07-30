BlackSky secures next stage of Navy contract for optical satellite link upgrades

"This important award directly supports BlackSky's ability to deliver timely, high-impact intelligence that drive decisions all the way to the tactical edges of the frontline," said Brian O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky. "High-speed inter-satellite communication links are a critical innovation that makes BlackSky's commercial remote sensing services a robust and viable option for fleet-wide tactical ISR operations."
The project will examine new hardware and software designs, develop unique operational models for commercial transport network nodes, and establish innovative data movement protocols. The upgraded Gen-3 satellites will feature OISL terminals that are compatible with both commercial networks and the Space Development Agency's Transport Layer.
"Extending our Gen-3 capabilities with optical intersatellite link terminals will give customers reliable access to real-time earth imaging capabilities across the full range of warfighting scenarios. Enhanced Gen-3 satellites are expected to deliver data to end users 10 times faster than current systems, with data volumes five times greater than existing capabilities," O'Toole added.
OISL systems employ laser technology to create high-speed communication channels between satellites, drastically reducing latency and increasing the security and resilience of transmitted data. These systems also mitigate risks from interference or jamming, offering military users enhanced reliability and speed.
