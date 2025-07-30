Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 BlackSky secures next stage of Navy contract for optical satellite link upgrades
illustration only
BlackSky secures next stage of Navy contract for optical satellite link upgrades
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has been awarded the next phase of a U.S. Navy research contract aimed at advancing optical inter-satellite link (OISL) technology for its next-generation Gen-3 satellite constellation. The goal is to enable faster and more secure in-space data transmission, particularly for high-resolution imagery and large volumes of intelligence data, before reaching ground stations.

"This important award directly supports BlackSky's ability to deliver timely, high-impact intelligence that drive decisions all the way to the tactical edges of the frontline," said Brian O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky. "High-speed inter-satellite communication links are a critical innovation that makes BlackSky's commercial remote sensing services a robust and viable option for fleet-wide tactical ISR operations."

The project will examine new hardware and software designs, develop unique operational models for commercial transport network nodes, and establish innovative data movement protocols. The upgraded Gen-3 satellites will feature OISL terminals that are compatible with both commercial networks and the Space Development Agency's Transport Layer.

"Extending our Gen-3 capabilities with optical intersatellite link terminals will give customers reliable access to real-time earth imaging capabilities across the full range of warfighting scenarios. Enhanced Gen-3 satellites are expected to deliver data to end users 10 times faster than current systems, with data volumes five times greater than existing capabilities," O'Toole added.

OISL systems employ laser technology to create high-speed communication channels between satellites, drastically reducing latency and increasing the security and resilience of transmitted data. These systems also mitigate risks from interference or jamming, offering military users enhanced reliability and speed.

Related Links
 BlackSky
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Russian rocket puts Iran satellite into space: Iran media
 Tehran (AFP) July 25, 2025
 A Russian rocket put an Iranian communications satellite into space on Friday, Iranian state media reported, the latest achievement for an aerospace programme that has long concerned Western governments. "The Nahid-2 communications satellite was launched from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome using a Soyuz rocket," state television said. Weighing 110 kilograms (over 240 pounds), the satellite was designed and manufactured by Iranian engineers, the broadcaster added. Western governments have lon ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
SPACEWAR
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
SPACEWAR
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
SPACEWAR
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites

 Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SPACEWAR
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
SPACEWAR
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases

 Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
SPACEWAR
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals

 Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.