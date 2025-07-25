BlackSky to supply satellite imagery and analytics for Latin American security operations



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 25, 2025



BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has secured a contract to provide its Gen-3 and Gen-2 satellite-based monitoring services to Latin American defense and intelligence agencies, supporting efforts against transnational organized crime.

The contract delivers immediate On-Demand access to BlackSky's high-frequency, low-latency satellite imagery and analytics, enabling security forces to detect and respond to real-time anomalies such as irregular migration, or abnormal patterns in vehicle, aircraft, and maritime movements.

"This gives government security forces an unparalleled strategic and tactical first-to-act advantage," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "By increasing the speed, volume and diversity of space-based data sources, end users gain persistent visibility into pattern-of-life anomalies."

Through the BlackSky Spectra platform, end-users will be able to implement AI-enabled tip-and-cue tasking across BlackSky's Gen-3 and Gen-2 satellite constellations. The system also supports access to historical BlackSky Archive data and ordering from third-party commercial satellite providers.

"On-Demand subscriptions give our customers fast, flexible access to BlackSky's global satellite imagery services," O'Toole added. "It is ideal for operations where responsiveness is paramount, with immediate tasking, multi-sensor data fusion and mission-ready analytics when and where our customers need them."

The BlackSky Spectra platform, supported by an AI-driven end-to-end automation framework, enables rapid revisits of global targets up to 15 times daily, delivering actionable intelligence to decision-makers both in command centers and in the field.

