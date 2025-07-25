Military Space News
 BlackSky to supply satellite imagery and analytics for Latin American security operations
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 25, 2025

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has secured a contract to provide its Gen-3 and Gen-2 satellite-based monitoring services to Latin American defense and intelligence agencies, supporting efforts against transnational organized crime.

The contract delivers immediate On-Demand access to BlackSky's high-frequency, low-latency satellite imagery and analytics, enabling security forces to detect and respond to real-time anomalies such as irregular migration, or abnormal patterns in vehicle, aircraft, and maritime movements.

"This gives government security forces an unparalleled strategic and tactical first-to-act advantage," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "By increasing the speed, volume and diversity of space-based data sources, end users gain persistent visibility into pattern-of-life anomalies."

Through the BlackSky Spectra platform, end-users will be able to implement AI-enabled tip-and-cue tasking across BlackSky's Gen-3 and Gen-2 satellite constellations. The system also supports access to historical BlackSky Archive data and ordering from third-party commercial satellite providers.

"On-Demand subscriptions give our customers fast, flexible access to BlackSky's global satellite imagery services," O'Toole added. "It is ideal for operations where responsiveness is paramount, with immediate tasking, multi-sensor data fusion and mission-ready analytics when and where our customers need them."

The BlackSky Spectra platform, supported by an AI-driven end-to-end automation framework, enables rapid revisits of global targets up to 15 times daily, delivering actionable intelligence to decision-makers both in command centers and in the field.

 BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has signed an early access agreement for its next-generation Gen-3 satellite system with an existing international Gen-2 customer, expanding support for Ukraine. The agreement upgrades the customer's current services with very high-resolution Gen-3 imagery alongside Gen-2's rapid, low-latency data stream. "This important contract demonstrates the powerful, comprehensive tip-and-cue utility between our Gen-3 and Gen-2 systems. The two generations of satellites ... read more
SPACEWAR
