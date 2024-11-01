BlackSky wins new funding for NGA facility monitoring work

BlackSky chief executive officer Brian OToole said the companys results on Luno A highlight the importance of delivering reliable commercial space based monitoring capabilities in a constrained budget environment, and that recent additions of very high resolution Gen 3 satellites to the constellation will give US customers access to more rapid, detailed and precise insights at machine speed and scale.
Under the Luno A delivery order, BlackSky provides AI enabled object and pattern of life change detection services that track trends and anomalies in vehicle, aircraft, vessel, railcar and ground equipment activity at military and economic facilities worldwide, including ports, airfields, military installations and railways.
For the NGA, BlackSky monitors more than 14 million square kilometers of Earths surface and uses scalable, cost effective AI tools to support more frequent, data intensive broad area search and discovery queries than traditional monitoring solutions.
The companys performance on Luno A feeds development of new products, datasets and services that apply AI to manage large imagery and intelligence data volumes, extract deeper insights and strengthen predictive analytical capabilities for government customers.
Since its selection for the Luno A program, BlackSky has won multiple additional delivery orders, including awards for automated general change detection linked to human activity at key sites.
Related Links
BlackSky Technology Inc.
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace
Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage
Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran
Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader
Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war
Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters