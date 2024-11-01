Military Space News
 BlackSky wins new funding for NGA facility monitoring work


BlackSky wins new funding for NGA facility monitoring work

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 BlackSky Technology Inc. has secured a seven figure award under its National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Luno A Facility Monitoring Delivery Order, extending funding for four years in recognition of the program's performance and customer satisfaction.

BlackSky chief executive officer Brian OToole said the companys results on Luno A highlight the importance of delivering reliable commercial space based monitoring capabilities in a constrained budget environment, and that recent additions of very high resolution Gen 3 satellites to the constellation will give US customers access to more rapid, detailed and precise insights at machine speed and scale.

Under the Luno A delivery order, BlackSky provides AI enabled object and pattern of life change detection services that track trends and anomalies in vehicle, aircraft, vessel, railcar and ground equipment activity at military and economic facilities worldwide, including ports, airfields, military installations and railways.

For the NGA, BlackSky monitors more than 14 million square kilometers of Earths surface and uses scalable, cost effective AI tools to support more frequent, data intensive broad area search and discovery queries than traditional monitoring solutions.

The companys performance on Luno A feeds development of new products, datasets and services that apply AI to manage large imagery and intelligence data volumes, extract deeper insights and strengthen predictive analytical capabilities for government customers.

Since its selection for the Luno A program, BlackSky has won multiple additional delivery orders, including awards for automated general change detection linked to human activity at key sites.

