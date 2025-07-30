Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Boeing X37B Spaceplane Prepares for Eighth Orbital Test Mission
illustration only
Boeing X37B Spaceplane Prepares for Eighth Orbital Test Mission
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2025

The Boeing-built X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV) is scheduled to embark on its eighth mission, OTV-8, no earlier than August 21 from Florida's Space Coast. This marks the next phase of operations for the uncrewed spaceplane, coming less than six months after OTV-7 successfully concluded.

According to Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems, the program continues to evolve. "With each successive flight, the X-37B has demonstrated adaptability and flexibility by hosting diverse experiments and pioneering new orbital regimes," she said. "This mission continues that legacy by fielding cutting-edge technologies that advance our nation's space capability and improve the resilience of future architectures."

For the OTV-8 mission, the spacecraft will launch with an integrated service module, significantly expanding its experiment payload capacity. This enhanced configuration will support collaborations with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Defense Innovation Unit.

Key payloads for this mission include a high-bandwidth inter-satellite laser communications system and the most advanced quantum inertial sensor yet flown in space. Both technologies aim to support next-generation navigation and data transport strategies.

"OTV-8's laser communications demonstration will mark an important step in the U.S. Space Force's ability to leverage commercial space networks as part of proliferated, diversified, and redundant space architectures," said Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force. "In so doing, it will strengthen the resilience, reliability, adaptability, and data transport speeds of our satellite communications architectures."

The quantum inertial sensor is designed to enable precise navigation in GPS-denied environments, such as deep space and cis-lunar regions. Space Delta 9 Commander Colonel Ramsey Hom emphasized its strategic relevance. "OTV 8's quantum inertial sensor demonstration is a welcome step forward for the operational resilience of Guardians in space," he stated. "Whether navigating beyond Earth-based orbits in cis-lunar space or operating in GPS-denied environments, quantum inertial sensing allows for robust navigation capabilities where GPS navigation is not possible. Ultimately, this technology contributes significantly to our thrust within the Fifth Space Operations Squadron and across the Space Force guaranteeing movement and maneuverability even in GPS-denied environments."

Boeing and U.S. Space Force personnel are finalizing launch preparations at Boeing's facility within Kennedy Space Center. Since its maiden voyage in April 2010, the X-37B has logged over 4,200 days in orbit.

Related Links
 Boeing Space Mission Systems
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Sidus Space and VORAGO to Develop Advanced Radiation-Hardened Microcontrollers for Space and Defense
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 02, 2025
 Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) has entered a strategic collaboration with VORAGO Technologies to co-develop and integrate next-generation radiation-hardened microcontroller (MCU) systems as part of VORAGO's Alpha Customer Program. The initiative is aimed at advancing Sidus' multi-domain space and defense infrastructure. This partnership enables Sidus to test and implement VORAGO's high-performance MCU technology-designed for demanding space and defense environments-into future platforms. While Sidus h ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
SPACEWAR
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
SPACEWAR
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
SPACEWAR
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites

 Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SPACEWAR
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
SPACEWAR
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases

 Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
SPACEWAR
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals

 Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.