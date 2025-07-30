Boeing X37B Spaceplane Prepares for Eighth Orbital Test Mission

According to Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems, the program continues to evolve. "With each successive flight, the X-37B has demonstrated adaptability and flexibility by hosting diverse experiments and pioneering new orbital regimes," she said. "This mission continues that legacy by fielding cutting-edge technologies that advance our nation's space capability and improve the resilience of future architectures."
For the OTV-8 mission, the spacecraft will launch with an integrated service module, significantly expanding its experiment payload capacity. This enhanced configuration will support collaborations with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Defense Innovation Unit.
Key payloads for this mission include a high-bandwidth inter-satellite laser communications system and the most advanced quantum inertial sensor yet flown in space. Both technologies aim to support next-generation navigation and data transport strategies.
"OTV-8's laser communications demonstration will mark an important step in the U.S. Space Force's ability to leverage commercial space networks as part of proliferated, diversified, and redundant space architectures," said Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force. "In so doing, it will strengthen the resilience, reliability, adaptability, and data transport speeds of our satellite communications architectures."
The quantum inertial sensor is designed to enable precise navigation in GPS-denied environments, such as deep space and cis-lunar regions. Space Delta 9 Commander Colonel Ramsey Hom emphasized its strategic relevance. "OTV 8's quantum inertial sensor demonstration is a welcome step forward for the operational resilience of Guardians in space," he stated. "Whether navigating beyond Earth-based orbits in cis-lunar space or operating in GPS-denied environments, quantum inertial sensing allows for robust navigation capabilities where GPS navigation is not possible. Ultimately, this technology contributes significantly to our thrust within the Fifth Space Operations Squadron and across the Space Force guaranteeing movement and maneuverability even in GPS-denied environments."
Boeing and U.S. Space Force personnel are finalizing launch preparations at Boeing's facility within Kennedy Space Center. Since its maiden voyage in April 2010, the X-37B has logged over 4,200 days in orbit.
Related Links
Boeing Space Mission Systems
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement
Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence
US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases
Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West
Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters