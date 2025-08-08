Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

Since taking office in April, Carney has repeatedly warned that Canada's military is not equipped to confront the growing threats facing the country.
He has cited the prospect of Russian aggression undermining Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic and the United States' increasingly uncertain role in shaping global security, among other risks.
"The international order built after the Second World War, and reshaped following the Cold War, is under pressure," Carney said Friday in a speech at a military base.
"We have taken our security for granted for too long," he added.
Carney announced CAN$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to boost soldiers' pay, including a substantial 20 percent salary raise for the military's lowest ranking personnel.
Those funds are part of CAN$9 billion in new military investments planned for this year, Carney said, vowing to invest in combat vehicles, drones and other hardware.
President Donald Trump has demanded that NATO allies commit to spending five percent of their GDP on defense, and warned the United States could refuse to protect countries that do not devote what he considers to be adequate funds towards their military.
Carney affirmed Friday that Canada would hit NATO's two percent target this year and would plan to meet "the new defense investment pledge of five percent of annual GDP over the next decade, by 2035."
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Germany suspends weapons exports to Israel
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills
Confederate memorial returning to Arlington Cemetery: Pentagon chief
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters